The Daily Show lambasted President Trump for using a series of targeted verbal attacks to distract attention from the Jeffrey Epstein debacle.

“Trump is going to target every exceptional Black person he can think of,” returning correspondent Jessica Williams said on Jon Stewart’s show Monday night while highlighting that in recent weeks, Trump has singled out Beyonce, Oprah, and former Vice President Kamala with threats.

“We’re about a week away from him saying that Urkel did 9/11? Urkel! ‘Did he do that?’ No, Jon, no, he didn’t. He was nowhere near the towers that day,” an Emmy-nominated star joked about the famous child actor who appeared on the '90s sitcom “Family Matters.”

Steve Urkel, a character played by Jaleel White, became associated with the catchphrase “Did I do that?” which typically followed acts of clumsiness.

open image in gallery Comedian Jessica Williams has suggested that Trump is lashing out at any 'exceptional Black person he can think of' ( The Daily Show )

Williams joked that Trump may even start going after other notorious Black celebrities, including Michael Jordan and Michael B. Jordan.

“He better watch his back. I’m scared for him,” she teased about an imaginary “Michael C Jordan” on the topic.

Williams, an actor and a comedian, formerly appeared as a series regular on the Nickelodeon series “Just for Kicks” in 2006, before becoming The Daily Show's youngest correspondent at 22 years old in 2012.

Earlier in the show, Stewart spoke on the Epstein scandal after the deputy attorney general, Todd Blanche, met with Ghislaine Maxwell last week. The former socialite is currently serving a 20-year sentence after being convicted for her role in helping Epstein recruit, groom, and abuse underage girls.

The talk show host then suggested that the president is trying to downplay his relationship with Epstein and any mishandling of the documents relating to the disgraced financier’s case.

During the show, Stewart showed a Truth Social post, where Trump lashed out at Beyoncé, Oprah, and former Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday, demanding that “they should all be prosecuted!” for “illegally endorsing” the Democrats in the 2024 presidential election.

“Kamala, and all of those that received endorsement money, BROKE THE LAW,” Trump wrote.

Williams, who joined in at the end of the segment, called out the president’s “b*****t” before adding that she had “had it with Trump.”

“He’s got to come clean about Epstein,” she insisted.

open image in gallery Trump has spent the last four days in Scotland, UK, to tour his golf courses and meet with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer

It was reported earlier this month that in May, Attorney General Pam Bondi told Trump that his name appeared in the files.

The president has since filed a $10 billion defamation lawsuit against Rupert Murdoch and The Wall Street Journal’s parent companies, News Corp and Dow Jones, following the newspaper’s publication of the president’s alleged birthday letter to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The president has consistently denied any wrongdoing regarding his friendship with Epstein.

On Sunday, Trump suggested that the Democrats are focused on conspiracy theories.

He claimed that “all they know how to do is talk and think about conspiracy theories and nonsense.”

The president is currently on his final day of his visit to Scotland, where he told a reporter to scrap any ideas of his alleged involvement.

"Oh, you gotta be kidding with that," Trump said. "No, had nothing to do with it. Only you would think that. That had nothing to do with it."