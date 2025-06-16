Former Coast Guard officer and sharpshooter accused of threatening to assassinate Trump
Peter Andrew Stinson allegedly began making threats against Trump as early as 2020, say prosecutors
A former US Coast Guard officer and “self-proclaimed member of Antifa” has been arrested for allegedly making threats to kill President Trump, according to federal officials.
Peter Andrew Stinson, who served in the Coast Guard between 1988 and 2021, earning the rank of lieutenant, allegedly began making threats against Trump as early as 2020.
“The orange must go,” Stinson allegedly wrote on X in February of 2020. “At any cost.”
“Yes, I would pull the trigger,” he allegedly wrote in August of that year.
The Oakton, Virginia, man, who had extensive firearms training and commendation, a master’s degree from the US Naval War College, and regular courses with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, allegedly continued to escalate his rhetoric as Trump campaigned in 2024 then returned to power.
“Starting my indoctrination,” Stinson allegedly posted in May 2024 on Bluesky, along with a photo of himself holding books on fascism and terrorism.
The Virginia man even appeared to criticize a gunman who grazed Trump during a campaign event in July in Virginia, writing, “Execution is critical.”
“Can we start a go fund me for a hitman?” Stinson wrote in a March 2025 Bluesky post, according to court documents.
The former officer also referenced other acts of political violence and perceived threats to the president while talking about Trump, including an alleged statement that Trump needs to be “Luigi-ed,” an apparent reference to alleged UnitedHealthcare CEO assassin Luigi Mangione.
The threatening messages continued until last week, federal officials say, with Stinson allegedly writing, “8647,” slang, recently parroted by former FBI director James Comey, that is thought to be a reference to removing Trump, the 47th president.
Last week, Stinson also allegedly posted the statement, “When he dies, the party is going to be yuge.”
Stinson is due for a court appearance on Wednesday.
On the campaign trail, Donald Trump faced multiple near-miss assassination attempts.
The alleged threats from the Coast Guard officer come as state officials in Minnesota are reeling, after a gunman shot two state lawmakers and their spouses on Saturday.
