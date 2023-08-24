A lawyer for Lutheran pastor Stephen Lee, who was indicted in the Fulton County, Georgia election case, said the bond amount is “excessive.”

David Shestokas told the Chicago Sun-Times that a bond agreement for Stephen Lee has been reached with authorities, set at $75,000.

“I think that’s an excessive bond. He’s a pastor. These are not folks that do things to get wealthy,” Mr Shestokas told the outlet. “There’s no reason to believe he’s a flight risk. I advised them that he is not a wealthy man and wouldn’t be able to make bond.”

The attorney also said that Mr Lee will turn himself in on Friday morning, the deadline for defendants to voluntarily surrender.

The publication previously noted that Mr Lee, 70, is a pastor at Living Word Lutheran Church in Orland Park, Illinois.

The pastor was indicted – along with 18 others, in a group that includes former President Donald Trump – in Fulton County, Georgia. Mr Lee is charged under the RICO Act and faces two counts of criminal attempt to commit influencing witnesses, conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings, and influencing witnesses.

Mr Lee was discovered at the home of election worker Ruby Freeman in December 2020 after a 911 call. He allegedly repeatedly knocked on her door, later telling officers that he was “working with some folks to help Ruby out” and “get some truth.”

Body camera footage of Mr Lee outside the home of election worker Ruby Freeman (Cobb County Police/Reuters)

He then sought assistance from Trevian Kutti, a former publicist for Kanye West, and Harrison Floyd, an organiser for Black Voices for Trump, both of whom were also indicted.