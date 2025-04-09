Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Selectively editing a quote from Jamie Dimon, Donald Trump made it appear that the JPMorgan Chase chairman had recently praised the president’s escalating trade war during a Wednesday morning interview with MAGA-boosting Fox Business anchor Maria Bartiromo.

In reality, however, Dimon warned Bartiromo that a recession was a “likely outcome” due to Trump’s sweeping tariffs and that he expected loan defaults to rise amid an economic slowdown.

“‘Fixing Trade and Tariffs is a good thing!’ Jamie Dimon, JPMorgan Chase, Chairman & CEO, on Maria B Show!” Trump posted on Truth Social shortly after Dimon’s interview aired on Mornings with Maria.

The president also used his social media site to reassure his supporters that “everything is going to work out well” with his trade policies, despite global markets continuing to spiral and China retaliating on Wednesday with 84 percent tariffs on American goods following the president’s 104 percent import tax on Chinese products.

“BE COOL!” Trump declared. “The USA will be bigger and better than ever before!” Additionally, with trillions of dollars of wealth wiped out from the stock market since Trump’s “Liberation Day” announcement, the president urged his followers to buy the dip. “THIS IS A GREAT TIME TO BUY!!!” Trump exclaimed on Truth Social.

President Donald Trump selectively quoted Jamie Dimon to make it appear that the Chase CEO’s gloomy prediction about tariffs was positive. ( Getty )

“This is a GREAT time to move your COMPANY into the United States of America, like Apple, and so many others, in record numbers, are doing,” the president added in another Wednesday morning post. “ZERO TARIFFS, and almost immediate Electrical/Energy hook ups and approvals. No Environmental Delays. DON’T WAIT, DO IT NOW!”

During Dimon’s interview with Bartiromo, though, the JPMorgan CEO was less than optimistic about the impacts of Trump’s sweeping and debilitating import taxes, predicting that there would be a negative impact on the American economy in the short term.

While stating that it “is perfectly reasonable for someone to say that trade was unfair,” the financier went on to paint a fairly gloomy picture of what Trump’s escalating trade war will unleash. And while that included the short quote that Trump posted on social media, it wasn’t exactly a glowing endorsement of the president’s actions.

“I think you’ve already seen business sentiment change a little bit. No one’s wishing for that. Hopefully, if there is [a recession], it’ll be short,” Dimon said. “But I do think fixing the tariff issues and trade would be a good thing to do. That will get one major uncertainty behind us.”

Dimon’s remarks came just after he said that he personally felt it was “likely” that there will be a recession due to the president’s so-called “reciprocal” tariffs, which the Chase chairman noted were calculated “wrong” by the administration. Dimon’s company, meanwhile, recently reported that there is now a 79 percent chance of an economic downturn.

On top of that, Dimon expressed concern that loan default will soon spike, leading to bankruptcies and companies shutting down. He further warned that “sticky inflation,” which was something he told Americans to “get over” three months ago amid concerns over pending tariffs, would not be going away anytime soon.

With the country gripped by fears of a recession and the stock market racked by volatility, which has even prompted many panicked MAGA allies to criticize the president, Trump continues to praise himself for the self-imposed global financial crisis.

“I know what the hell I'm doing,” the tuxedo-clad president boasted during a Republican fundraising dinner on Tuesday night. “I know what I'm doing, and you know what I'm doing too.”