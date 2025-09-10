Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A witness described the shocking moment Charlie Kirk was fatally shot on Wednesday as "pretty scary stuff."

Bystander video from the outdoor event at the Utah Valley University campus in Orem shows Kirk sitting in a tent-like booth, holding a microphone and addressing the crowd, when a shot suddenly rings out. The bullet hits Kirk in the neck and blood could be seen gushing from his wound. He was later pronounced dead at the age of 31.

"It's a bummer because whoever did this was able to enter the premises with a firearm," eyewitness Justin Hicken told The Independent in a phone interview a short time later.

"It's just a sad thing. I'm very conservative myself, I'm pro-2nd Amendment. But at the end of the day, you've got to make sure you're taking good, secure measures when you're hosting events like this. Because all it takes is one lunatic."

Hicken, 41, showed up to the event a few minutes before it started, and estimated the size of the crowd at 3,000 to 4,000 people "packed into a little outdoor amphitheater.”

open image in gallery Conservative activist Charlie Kirk, seen here on Wednesday, moments before he was shot in the neck. ( via REUTERS )

"Unfortunately, there were no metal detectors or anything," Hicken said.

At first, Hicken was standing so far back, he couldn’t even see Kirk. But, he went on, “I was able to finagle my way down along the side and wound up probably about 20 yards away from him, to his far left.”

Following an exchange between Kirk and an attendee about religion, another person stood up and asked a question about mass shootings, according to Hicken.

“He got about 60 to 90 seconds into it, and that’s when the shot went off,” Hicken explained. “I saw blood spurting from Charlie, his body kind of recoiled, everybody started screaming.

“People dropped to the floor, a whole bunch of bodies all over, just crazy stuff. As I was on the floor with bodies on top of me, I was listening, praying, that hopefully there are no more shots.”

When the sound of a second shot failed to materialize, everyone sprang up and fled, Hicken went on. He was brought inside one of the university buildings by officials, who took his info, and said he emerged a short time later to “literally hundreds of emergency vehicles” and a SWAT team fanning out on the grounds.

open image in gallery People run after a shot was fired at U.S. right-wing activist and commentator Charlie Kirk during a Utah Valley University speaking event in Orem, Utah ( via REUTERS )

Following the shooting, Hicken posted a video to X, the social network formerly known as Twitter, of an older man being detained by police on the scene. Initial news reports described the man as a suspect; a UVU spokesperson subsequently said he was not.

Kirk founded right-wing advocacy group Turning Point USA in 2012, when he was 18. He soon became known for his appearances on college campuses, and mobilized large numbers of Turning Point members to cast their votes for Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election. Recently, Kirk launched his “American Comeback Tour,” holding court at universities nationwide.

Kirk was openly supportive of an armed populace, posting one message to social media in 2017 that included a photo of himself cradling an assault-style rifle beneath a caption that read, “There is no first amendment without the second amendment #MAGA#2A.” Like many in the MAGA movement, Kirk downplayed the January 6 riots as people who wanted to “go say a prayer in the U.S. Capitol,” and voiced full-throated support for President Donald Trump’s ongoing military occupation of blue-leaning U.S. cities.

The Utah Valley University campus will be closed until further notice.