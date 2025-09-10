Charlie Kirk dead after being shot in neck during Utah college event: Latest updates
Turning Point USA founder attacked during outdoor speaking event at Utah college
Charlie Kirk, a right-wing activist and ally of President Donald Trump, has been shot dead at a campus speaking event.
Kirk, 31, was shot in the neck while speaking to a large crowd outdoors at Utah Valley University in Orem Wednesday afternoon. He had just begun a tour with his conservative advocacy organization, Turning Point USA.
Kirk's death was confirmed by Trump on Truth Social. “The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead,” Trump wrote.
“No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!”
The president ordered flags flown at half-mast.
Video from bystanders, posted on social media, shows Kirk sitting at a booth, surrounded by hundreds of people, when a loud crack is heard. Kirk convulses and falls backwards with blood pouring from his neck as people begin screaming and running. Separate video later showed Kirk being rushed to an SUV by his security team.
Kirk leaves behind his wife, Erika, a son and daughter.
Utah Governor says he has spoken with Trump after fatal shooting
Utah Governor Spencer J Cox says he has spoken to President Donald Trump following the death of Charlie Kirk.
“I just got off the phone with President Trump. Working with the FBI and Utah law enforcement, we will bring to justice the individual responsible for this tragedy,” he wrote on X.
“Abby and I are heartbroken. We are praying for Charlie's wife, daughter, and son.”
A witness described the moment Charlie Kirk was hit by the bullet that took his life as "pretty scary stuff."
Bystander video from the outdoor event Wednesday at the University Valley University at the school's campus in Orem shows Kirk sitting in a tent-like booth, holding a microphone and addressing the crowd, when a shot suddenly rings out.
The bullet hit Kirk in the neck and a significant amount of blood. A short time later, Kirk was pronounced dead at age 31.
Trump orders all U.S. flags across the country to be lowered to half mast in honor of Charlie Kirk
Donald Trump has ordered that all U.S. flags across the country to be lowered to half mast in honor of Charlie Kirk, following his death.
“In honor of Charlie Kirk, a truly Great American Patriot, I am ordering all American Flags throughout the United States lowered to Half Mast until Sunday evening at 6 P.M,” the president wrote on Truth Social.
Speaking to ABC News Trump described the incident in Utah Wednesday as “horrific.”
“It’s one of the most horrible things I’ve ever seen. He was a great guy,” he told the outlet. “He was an incredible guy. Nobody like him.”
UVU confirms hunt for shooting suspect still ongoing
Utah Valley University officials have confirmed that the hunt for a suspect in the fatal shooting of MAGA commentator Charlie Kirk.
“There is no suspect in custody, it is an active investigation,” Ellen Treanor, a university spokesperson, said in a statement shared wit The New York Times.
Four agencies are investigating the shooting: Orem Police, Utah Valley University Police, the F.B.I. and the Utah Department of Public Safety.
Authorities in Utah sill searching for suspect in Charlie Kirk fatal shooting
Authorities in Utah are still searching for a suspect in the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk, according to The Associated Press.
It was previously reported by Utah Valley University, where Kirk’s event had been taking place, that an individual had been taken into custody, but police later confirmed that the person was not the shooter.
Charlie Kirk's spokesperson confirms news of his death
Andrew Kolvet, Charlie Kirk’s spokesman, has confirmed the news that the MAGA broadcaster has died.
The news was first reported by Donald Trump on his social media platform Truth Social Wednesday.
Kolvet confirmed the news to The New York Times.
Influential right-wing activist Charlie Kirk has died after a single shot was fired during a speaking event on a college campus in Utah, according to President Donald Trump.
Video from bystanders on social media shows Kirk sitting on an outdoor stage during a question-and-answer event with students moments before a single loud crack can be heard, sending the crowd into panic.
Trump announces the death of Charlie Kirk on Truth Social
Donald Trump has announced the death of Charlie Kirk.
“The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead,” the president wrote on Truth Social.
“No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie.
“He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!”
MAGA broadcaster Charlie Kirk has died after being shot in the neck at an event in Utah.
Kirk, 31, was taken to hospital in “critical condition” following the incident Wednesday at the Utah Valley University.
His death was confirmed by Donald Trump on Truth Social.
