Charlie Kirk’s public memorial service will be held in Arizona next weekend

Turning Point USA, the organization founded by Charlie Kirk, will host a public memorial service on September 21 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, following the right-wing activist’s fatal shooting in Utah on Wednesday.

“Join us in celebrating the remarkable life and enduring legacy of Charlie Kirk, an American legend,” the organization said in statement.

State Farm Stadium, home of the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals, will be available for the memorial as the team has an away game against the San Francisco 49ers that day.

Doors for the memorial service will open at 8 a.m., with the event scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

Kirk founded the nonprofit conservative advocacy group in 2012 when he was 18 years old. The group specifically targets younger Americans, particularly high school and college students.

open image in gallery The late Charlie Kirk’s public memorial service will be held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on September 21 ( AP )

It has chapters on hundreds of campuses across the country and sees itself as pushing back against what it considers liberal dominance in schools and universities.

Tyler Robinson, 22, is accused of fatally shooting Kirk while he was speaking at an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday. He faces capital murder, weapons and obstruction charges.

Why is Kirk's memorial service in Arizona?

Kirk lived in the Phoenix area, and Arizona is also home to TPUSA’s headquarters. He leaves behind his wife, Erika, and their two children.

Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance accompanied Erika Kirk as they escorted her late husband’s casket back to Arizona. His body was flown from Salt Lake City to Phoenix aboard Air Force Two.

Upon arrival, a motorcade was prepared to transport the casket to Hansen Mortuary Chapel near Seventh Street and Northern Avenue.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump said he will attend Kirk’s Arizona memorial ( Getty Images )

Trump to attend Kirk memorial service

President Donald Trump told reporters that he plans to attend Kirk’s yet-to-be-announced service, which he expected to take place next weekend in Arizona.

“Whenever it is, I'll be going,” Trump said Thursday. “They’ve asked me to go, and I think I have an obligation to do it.”

On Wednesday, he ordered all American flags to fly at half-staff until Sunday at 6 p.m.

Vance is also expected to attend the memorial service.

open image in gallery Ericka Kirk, Charlie’s widow, vowed Friday in a Turning Point USA livestream to continue the slain activist’s work ( Turning Point USA/YouTube )

Charlie Kirk’s widow vows to continue slain activist’s work

Erika Kirk fought back tears Friday as she spoke publicly for the first time after her husband’s assassination.

From Phoenix, she vowed to carry on the right-wing movement he founded, addressing supporters alongside an empty chair symbolizing her late husband.

“If you thought that my husband’s mission was powerful before, you have no idea,” she said. “You have no idea what you just have unleashed across this entire country.”