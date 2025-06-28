Mark Zuckerberg’s charity backing away from DEI and political spending after Trump criticisms and staff tensions: report

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, the multi-billion-dollar philanthropy led by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Dr. Priscilla Chan, is reportedly moving away from political spending, following criticism from Republicans and internal tensions with liberal staff members.

The initiative, founded in 2015, always invested in a combination of social and scientific causes, but has recently rebranded as “science-first,” and has ended internal diversity programs, housing initiatives, and diversity-focused funding for scientists.

This spring, a school for low-income students that Chan founded also closed.

The shift, which has also included an overall slowdown in spending, with $336 million in grants, less than half the group’s average, came after a series of bruising encounters with politics, The New York Times reports.

Chan and Zuckerberg were reportedly frustrated after getting criticism from Trump and his allies for efforts like donating $400 million to nonpartisan election infrastructure in the 2020 race, an effort MAGA derided as “Zuckerberg bucks.” Trump, for his part, threatened the Meta boss with “life in prison” during the 2024 campaign if he intervened in the election.

Meta billionaire’s philanthropy has rebranded as ‘science-first’ and ended diversity programs, in moves seen as response to changing politics post-Trump ( Getty/Reuters )

Political fatigue reportedly began even earlier, according to the Times, with Zuckerberg growing frustrated with criticisms from liberal staff members at the philanthropy in the wake of the 2020 racial justice protests.

The Independent has contacted the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative for comment.

The organization has explained the changes as a combination of new strategy and a shifting political landscape.

In a June letter, Chan, a pediatrician, emphasized the group’s long-running commitment to curing disease, a cause she became attached to as a doctor in San Francisco.

“It was there that I saw the limits of medicine and science up close, working with children with rare diseases,” she wrote in a June blog post. “For those families, expanding the limits of what we know — advancing basic science research — is their only hope for a better life for their child.

In a February post, the initiative explained its decision to cut its DEI teams as a response to the “shifting regulatory and legal landscape.”

In recent years, the Supreme Court has struck down race-based affirmative action in higher education admissions, and the Trump administration has sought to end DEI in both the public and private sector.

At the same time, as the Republican has returned to power, Meta has repositioned itself with moves seen by some as an attempt to remain in the administration’s good graces, including ending diversity programs, eliminating fact-checkers, putting Trump ally Dana White on the Meta board, and attending the president’s inauguration earlier this year.

Shortly after Trump was elected, Zuckerberg was spotted at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, where senior White House official Stephen Miller said the tech billionaire had “been very clear about his desire to be a supporter of and a participant in this change that we’re seeing all around America, all around the world, with this reform movement that Donald Trump is leading.”