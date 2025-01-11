Meta and Amazon ax diversity programs ahead of Trump inauguration

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Meta Platforms and Amazon are both rolling back diversity and inclusion (DEI) efforts, the latest in a string of major U.S. companies to withdraw from such work ahead of the White House comeback of Donald Trump, who has long railed against “woke” policies and diversity.

Meta plans to end its DEI programs altogether in training, hiring, and picking suppliers, according to an internal memo seen by Axios, citing a “changing” legal and policy landscape.

“The Supreme Court of the United States has recently made decisions signaling a shift in how courts will approach DEI … The term ‘DEI’ has also become charged, in part because it is understood by some as a practice that suggests preferential treatment of some groups over others,” Janelle Gale, the company’s vice president of human resources, reportedly wrote.

The change is the latest major rightward shift at Meta, which announced earlier this week it would ax fact-checking on its platforms Facebook and Instagram, long the target of criticism from the right.

This week, the company also added Ultimate Fighting Championship CEO and Trump ally Dana White to its board, in a move seen as an attempt to gain favorable treatment from the new administration.

Amazon, meanwhile, said in a December message it was “winding down outdated programs and materials” related to DEI, Reuters reported on Friday.

Meta has rolled back fact-checking policies and installed Republicans to key positions in recent days ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

"We worked to unify employee groups together under one umbrella, and build programs that are open to all," stated a memo explaining the change, obtained by FOX Business. "Rather than have individual groups build programs, we are focusing on programs with proven outcomes – and we also aim to foster a more truly inclusive culture."

The company also reportedly scrubbed sections of its websites stating its positions on “Equity for Black people” and on LGBTQ+ rights.

Both Meta and Amazon have reportedly each contributed $1 million donations to the record-breaking Trump inaugural fund.

The rightward alignment at Meta is particularly notable, given Trump and Zuckerberg’s complicated relationship.

Facebook was a key platform the 2016 Trump campaign used to reach voters, though by 2021 the alliance had soured, as the social media giant indefinitely suspended the president’s accounts on Facebook and Instagram after he praised supporters who carried out the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

By 2023, Facebook reinstated Trump’s account.

Earlier this year, Trump threatened in his book, Save America, to throw Zuckerberg in prison for life and alleged without evidence the tech tycoon intervened in the 2020 election.

Tech companies aren’t the only ones ditching DEI policies.

In the face of boycott threats and conservative pressure, companies including McDonald’s, Walmart, John Deere, and Harley-Davidson have all rolled back equity work.