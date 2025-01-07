Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

McDonald’s announced on Monday it’s pulling pack on certain aspects of its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) work, the latest high-profile corporation to move away from such programs amid changing legal precedent and a cultural backlash against “woke” agendas that’s only set to grow in the coming Trump administration.

Executives wrote in an open letter to employees that it was still committed to inclusion, but that the fast-food giant would retire specific diversity goals for senior leadership and end a program encouraging suppliers to increase minority leadership.

Among other factors, the Golden Arches cited the “shifting legal landscape” after the 2023 Supreme Court ruling striking down the use of race-conscious affirmative action in university admissions.

Other companies have taken a similar course.

In November, facing a potential Black Friday boycott led by conservative activist Robby Starbuck, Walmart said it would cut back on racial equity training and funding for anti-racist nonprofits. It also promised to review funding for Pride events and end its participation in the Human Rights Council LGBT+ Corporate Equality Index survey.

Earlier that year, John Deere announced it would stop sponsoring “social or cultural awareness” events and audit training materials, while insisting the “existence of diversity quotas and pronoun identification have never been and are not company policy.”

open image in gallery McDonald's, Walmart, John Deere, and Harley-Davidson are among major firms that have rolled back DEI work in recent months ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Meanwhile, in August, motorcyle manufacturer Harley-Davidson, dropped diversity spending goals and outside reviews of its corporate inclusion levels.

A similar trend has played out in corporate boardrooms, according to observers, who argue that a brief post-2020 increase in diverse hiring after the George Floyd protests is over.

Among the 3,000 largest public U.S. firms, the number of Black directors fell to 12 percent from 26 percent two years earlier, Reuters reports.

open image in gallery Donald Trump has vowed to go after DEI programs in education and the military ( AP )

In addition to adjusting to the post-affirmative action world, corporations may fear a public or political backlash from the ascendant right.

Bud Light endured torrents of outrage in 2023 after partnering with influencer Dylan Mulvaney, who is transgender.

The “anti-woke” moment looks set to continue under the incoming Trump administration.

Trump suggested during the 2024 campaign he’ll fine schools that engage in DEI work and used seized funds as restitution for “victims” of diversity policies.

He also claimed that once in office, he will set up an “anti-woke” task force to monitor the U.S. military.