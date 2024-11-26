Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Walmart is cutting back its diversity programs after a conservative activist threatened to call a boycott days before Black Friday.

Robby Starbuck, a former music video director who campaigns against corporate diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, said on Monday that he had persuaded the US retail giant to end a raft of "woke policies" such as providing racial equity training to its workers and funding anti-racist non-profits.

The company will review all funding for LGBT+ Pride events, remove all "transgender products" marketed to children from its stores, and stop participating in the Human Rights Council's LGBT+ equality index.

It will also stop using the terms "DEI" and "LatinX" in official communications and stop requiring its suppliers to provide "certain demographic data" as part of its supplier diversity program.

The Arkansas-based retailer will review grants to Pride events to make sure it is not financially supporting sexualized content targeting kids. For example, the company wants to makes sure a family pavilion is not next to a drag show at a Pride event, the company told the Associated Press. The company said it will no longer consider race and gender as a way to increase diversity when it offers supplier contracts.

It is only the latest big company to bow to similar pressure from Starbuck and other conservative activists, following Boeing, Harley Davidson, and tractor maker John Deere.

open image in gallery Harley Davidson has also distanced itself from DEI policies ( Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

A spokesperson for Walmart confirmed that it had made changes in a statement to The Independent, saying it was committed to being "a Walmart for everyone.”

"This is the biggest win yet for our movement to end wokeness in corporate America," said Starbuck in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

"Companies can clearly see that America wants normalcy back. The era of wokeness is dying right in front of our eyes. The landscape of corporate America is quickly shifting to sanity and neutrality. We are now the trend, not the anomaly.

"We are winning, and one by one we WILL bring sanity back to corporate America."

Like many US corporations, Walmart – which is the country's biggest single employer with a workforce of around 2.1m – launched many new diversity programs in the wake of the George Floyd protests in May and June 2020.

But since then, Donald Trump and his supporters have made DEI initiatives a primary target, hoping to roll back corporate America's support for progressive causes.

"Shoppers have very few large retail brands they can spend money with who aren’t pushing woke policies," said Starbuck.

"Companies like Amazon and Target should be very nervous that their top competitor dropped woke policies first. I think Target specifically will suffer serious sales problems as a result and Walmart will benefit."

A Walmart spokesperson told Bloomberg News that it was already reviewing some of the programs named by Starbuck, including the supplier diversity program.

"We’ve been on a journey and know we aren’t perfect, but every decision comes from a place of wanting to foster a sense of belonging, to open doors to opportunities for all our associates, customers and suppliers and to be a Walmart for everyone," a spokesperson told The Independent.