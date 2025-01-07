Meta adds UFC president Dana White to board as it seeks influence with Trump

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Meta announced on Monday that Ultimate Fighting Championship president and Trump ally Dana White will join its board of directors, as the tech giant seeks to build its relationship with the incoming administration.

“Dana is the President and CEO of UFC, and he has built it into one of the most valuable, fastest growing, and most popular sports enterprises in the world,” Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote on Facebook. “I’ve admired him as an entrepreneur and his ability to build such a beloved brand.”

Though the pair are both successful media executives with an interest in martial arts, the move is widely seen as a larger attempt to align with the incoming administration.

Last week, the company announced that Joel Kaplan, one of the most senior Republican officials at the firm, would become Meta’s chief global affairs minister, with a Republican-appointed former Federal Communications Commission chair ascending to another key post.

The moves come after Meta donated $1 million to Trump’s inaugural fund.

Zuckerberg dined with Trump at Mar-a-Lago in November.

During the campaign, Zuckberg called Trump a “badass” for standing back up immediately after being shot by a would-be assassin at a rally in Pennsylvania in July.

open image in gallery Dana White is a close ally of Donald Trump, who frequently appears at UFC fights ( USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con )

Trump and Zuckerberg have had a complicated relationship.

Facebook was a key platform the 2016 Trump campaign used to reach voters, though by 2021 the alliance had soured, as the social media giant indefinitely suspended the president’s accounts on Facebook and Instagram after he praised supporters who carried out the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

By 2023, Facebook reinstated Trump’s account.

Major tech companies like Meta, Uber, Amazon, and Apple have made serious overtures to the incoming administration, with executives dining with Trump at a Mar-a-Lago and lavishing his inauguration committee with a record-breaking fundraising haul.

open image in gallery Mark Zuckerberg and Meta have made attempts in recent months to forge closer bonds with Trump, after years of rocky relationship ( AP )

The Trump campaign, for its part, made explicit attempts to appeal to the tech world, long considered a Democratic constituency.

It selected JD Vance, a former venture capitalist, as vice president, continues to ally strongly with X billionaire Elon Musk, and promised to be a major backer of the cryptocurrency industry.

Now that the campaigning is over, the GOP-tech alliance may face some hurdles, as Trump’s trade war priorities could imperil electronics supply chains that depend on China, while the nativist Republican base showed signs of division earlier this year when Musk spoke about hiring immigrants for top roles at his companies.