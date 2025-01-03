Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade was left with a bit of egg on his face on Friday when he sounded the alarm that House Speaker Mike Johnson had lost yet another Republican vote from the GOP’s razor-thin majority, further placing Johnson’s bid to retain the gavel in doubt.

Unfortunately for the Fox News star, it appears he was taken in by an online joke from a now-former congressman.

Speaking to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), whose name has been floated as a possible alternative if Johnson can’t pull enough Republican skeptics over to his side, Kilmeade pointed out that Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) had been joined by another GOP rebel who is a definite no on Johnson.

“Well, I got bad news,” the Fox morning host declared. “Congressman Bob Good just tweeted out he will not be voting for Mike Johnson.”

Indeed, shortly before Kilmeade’s interview with Jordan, Good sarcastically posted on X (formerly Twitter) that he would “NOT be voting for Mike Johnson for Speaker” during Friday’s House vote.

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade believes that House Speaker Mike Johnson has lost another Republican vote — only to be reminded by Jim Jordan that former Rep. Bob Good is no longer in Congress. ( Fox News )

Jordan, for his part, explained to Kilmeade why it didn’t matter that Good was saying he wouldn’t support the current speaker.

“Well, remember Brian, Bob Good has left. Maybe there is some other name,” the Ohio congressman said, prompting Kilmeade to ask the control room: “Can we check that?”

Meanwhile, Jordan pointed out that Good “lost that close primary” to John McGuire for his Virginia seat last year, leading to McGuire eventually winning the general election and being sworn in this week as a new congressman.

“John will be voting for for Mike Johnson for speaker. So I think it’s still just Thomas Massie indicated he won’t support the speaker, but I’m hopeful that everyone else will,” Jordan added.

“All right. Good point,” a chastened Kilmeade responded. “He’s not there anymore, so I shouldn’t’ve brought that up. My bad.”

As of Friday morning, only Massie had said he was a definitive “no” on Johnson among the GOP caucus, who hold a very narrow majority in the House. Therefore, the speaker can only lose a handful of votes from the Republican side to win re-election as the House’s leader.

“You can pull all my fingernails out, you can shove bamboo up in them, you can start cutting off my fingers,” Massie said on Thursday night. “I am not voting for Mike Johnson tomorrow, and you can take that to the bank.”

While a number of conservative hardliners have expressed reservations about supporting Johnson over debt and spending, many of whom also initially blocked Kevin McCarthy’s path to the speakership in 2023, they have largely been evasive about where they’ll land during Friday’s vote. Meanwhile, Johnson is banking on Donald Trump’s endorsement to carry him to the gavel, with the president-elect calling him a “fine man of great ability” on Friday.