House speaker vote live updates: Mike Johnson seeks to win over Republican skeptics in his bid for re-election
President-elect Donald Trump’s ally battling to retain gavel as Congress reconvenes on Friday
Republican House speaker Mike Johnson is bracing for what could be a fraught battle on Friday as he seeks to hang on to the gavel when Congress returns from its holiday recess.
Despite having the full-throated endorsement of President-elect Donald Trump, the Louisiana Representative can only afford one Republican rebellion against his re-election bid when the lower chamber’s members cast their votes, so tight is the GOP’s 219 to 211 majority over the Democrats.
One congressman, Thomas Massie, has already stressed his objections to Johnson, telling One America News’s Matt Gaetz Show on Monday evening that he would not back the incumbent.
“You can pull all my fingernails out, you can shove bamboo up in them, you can start cutting off my fingers,” Massie said.
“I am not voting for Mike Johnson tomorrow, and you can take that to the bank.”
Several of his colleagues have likewise said they are unconvinced by Johnson or will require major concessions in exchange for supporting him.
A number of alternative candidates have been mooted should Johnson fail, from the plausible like Steve Scalise and Jim Jordan to the utterly fanciful in the case of Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy.
Trump on party rebels: ‘They will support Speaker Johnson’
Taking questions from reporters at Mar-a-Lago on New Year’s Eve, the president-elect insisted the Republican troublemakers would ultimately fall in line but said he would be putting in calls to attempt to force the issue if need be.
We’ll find out later today whether that paid off.
Here’s more from Eric Garcia.
Trump says he will make phone calls for Mike Johnson ahead of the vote for speaker
The House is set to convene and vote for a new speaker on Friday
Republican rebel: ‘You can cut out my fingernails… I am not voting for Johnson’
One congressman, Thomas Massie, has already stressed his objections to Johnson, telling One America News’s brand new Matt Gaetz Show on Monday evening that he would not back the incumbent.
“You can pull all my fingernails out, you can shove bamboo up in them, you can start cutting off my fingers,” the Kentuckian said.
“I am not voting for Mike Johnson tomorrow, and you can take that to the bank.”
Massie also told The Wall Street Journal yesterday: “Even if he thinks he’s going to be the guy who does what Trump wants him to do – he’s not that good at it.”
Several of his colleagues have likewise said they are unconvinced by Johnson (14 by CNN’s count).
Of those, Andy Biggs, Tim Burchett and Chip Roy say they are unmoved by Trump’s endorsement of Johnson and Victoria Spartz and Andy Harris have indicated they will require major concessions in exchange for supporting him.
Johnson is understood to have met with Biggs, Roy and another holdout, Eli Crane, on Thursday in the hope of changing their minds.
Hello and welcome
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage as the 119th Congress convenes in Washington DC and the House of Representatives elects its speaker, with Donald Trump’s Republican ally Mike Johnson seeking a new term but facing opposition from skeptical members of his own conference.
The situation has the potential, at least in principle, to delay the formal certification of Trump’s November election win on Monday.
