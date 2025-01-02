Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Mike Johnson is set to face a vote on Friday that will determine whether he remains Speaker of the House, and although he is running unopposed with Donald Trump’s support, it’s unclear if all his conservative colleagues are willing to back him up.

Johnson, a Republican from Louisiana, has faced pushback from some Republicans after he supported a recent spending bill that the president-elect and Elon Musk opposed.

That could pose a problem for him this week because Johnson can only afford to lose two Republican votes – assuming all Democrats vote against him – if he wants to keep the top Congressional job. At least one Republican has already signaled they are not voting for Johnson.

As of now, Johnson is the only official speaker candidate, in part thanks to Turmp’s endorsement. However, several other names floated around before Johnson’s nomination was made official, providing some potential backups if Republicans have a repeat of last year’s fiasco.

open image in gallery Mike Johnson, the current speaker of the House, has butted heads with the far-right faction of House Republicans over the last year ( Getty Images )

Who are potential other speaker candidates?

Several notable representatives and non-elected officials have been floated as candidates to replace Johnson in December when Republicans split over a crucial spending bill intended to keep the government running over the holidays.

Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur and now advisor to Trump, was one of the suggested names. Musk, who has turned into a staunch Trump ally, is not a member of Congress but nothing in the Constitution indicates the speaker must be a congressional member.

Similarly, Vivek Ramaswamy, the failed presidential candidate who co-chairs the advisory committee with Musk, was another person suggested for the position due to his proximity to Trump.

open image in gallery Elon Musk has quickly emerged as a close ally to Donald Trump – one that has enough power to sway Congress ( Getty Images )

Representative Steve Scalise of Louisiana, the No. 2 Republican in the House, seems like an obvious backup choice for the party if Johnson’s bid fails. Scalise’s name was thrown around as a potential successful last year when far-right members threatened to oust Johnson.

Representative Jim Jordan of Ohio, is a staunch Trump ally who has often been one of the suggested speakers. He ascended as a potential candidate during the speaker drama last fall.

Representative Tom Emmer of Minnesota, who serves as majority whip, was a named potential candidate. Emmer has been a member of Congress since 2015 and was one of the people who ran for speaker last year – but Trump sank his bid by publicly opposing him.

open image in gallery Steve Scalise is a representative whose name has often been thrown around as a potential speaker. He is currently the No. 2 republican in the House ( Getty Images )

Who is Mike Johnson?

Johnson, 52, was elected to Speaker of the House somewhat by chance last year when former representative Matt Gaetz suddenly motioned to oust then-speaker Kevin McCarthy. Republicans had a notoriously difficult time agreeing upon a speaker nominee causing multiple rounds of voting that made a mockery of the party.

Ultimately, they landed on Johnson, a more conservative figure who is allied with Trump but is not as far-right as some of his colleagues.

Johnson advocates for traditional social conservatism but has split from other Republicans on his funding stances. He earned the ire of far-right member Marjorie Taylor Greene last year after pushing for Ukraine aid and made enemies with others for supporting the recent spending bill.

Representative Thomas Massie of Kentucky is the Republican leading the charge against Johnson. Representative Chip Roy, of Texas, has yet to confirm if he will vote for Johnson as well.

Despite that, Johnson told Fox News on Thursday morning that he’s confident he will survive the vote.

“I think we’ll get it done,” Johnson said.