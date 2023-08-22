Donald Trump’s bond is set at $200,000 in Georgia case

Donald Trump's bond has been set at $200,000 in the Georgia case accusing the former president of scheming to overturn his 2020 election loss, according to court papers filed Monday.

The bond agreement was outlined in a court filing signed by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and Trump's defense attorneys.

Trump was charged last week in the case alongside 18 allies. It's the fourth criminal case against the former president who is campaigning to reclaim the White House in 2024. Donald Trump will officially be arrested and booked on racketeering and conspiracy charges in Fulton County, Georgia on Thursday, one day before the court-ordered deadline for the ex-president and his 18 co-defendants to surrender to authorities.

Mr Trump announced the timing for his appearance at the Fulton County jail in a post on his Truth Social platform, writing that he would be “going to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday to be ARRESTED” by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who he accused of “overseeing one of the greatest Murder and Violent Crime DISASTERS in American History”.

Mr Trump’s arrest and processing will be carried out by deputies with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, and rather than charges for a “perfect phone call,” he is charged with alleged violations of Georgia’s violating Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organisations Act and more than a dozen other criminal laws in the Peach State during his push to remain in office against the will of voters after he lost the 2020 election.

According to court documents, Mr Trump will remain free on $200,000 bail after he is officially arrested and processed, which will include him being photographed, fingerprinted, and weighed for the sheriff’s department records.