Biden trounces Trump in new poll of New Hampshire voters

A new poll of voters in New Hampshire shows that President Joe Biden would easily win the state’s electoral votes if the next presidential election were held today.

According to the survey of 2,107 Granite State voters by CNN and the University of New Hampshire Survey Centre, Mr Biden tops former president Donald Trump among voters there by a margin of 52 per cent to 40 per cent.

Mr Biden also holds a commanding lead among primary voters there despite not being permitted to campaign there by Democratic Party rules which make next year’s South Carolina primary the party’s first official presidential contest.

Among New Hampshire Democrats, Mr Biden has support from 78 per cent of them, while his two declared Democratic primary opponents — author Marianne Williamson and anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist Robert F Kennedy Jr — each poll in single digits.

The president’s lead among primary voters in the Granite State stands in stark contrast to national poll, many of which show him tied with Mr Trump or trailing by single-digit margins.

But other state-by-state polls show that Mr Biden also leads Mr Trump by similar margins to his victory over the ex-president, who is trying to reclaim his former position as he battles nearly 100 separate felony charges in multiple jurisdictions.

A Susquehanna University poll of Michigan voters taken earlier this month showed the president with a three-point lead over his predecessor.