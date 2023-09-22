✕ Close Related video: Adam Schiff accuses Republicans of setting stage for Trump dictatorship at tense hearing

Donald Trump has praised the Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville’s blockade on new military appointments after Majority Leader Chuck Schumer forced three votes, including on the appointment of Air Force General Charles Q Brown as the new chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

“BIG WIN FOR TOMMY. Unlike McConnell and his group of automatic Democrat YES VOTES, Tommy T is willing to take on the Radical Left Fascists & Thugs that are destroying our Country. What a difference!” Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social on Thursday.

A spokesperson for Mr Tuberville told The Independent: “The Senate didn’t ‘circumvent his blockade.’ Coach forced the Senate to act.”

Meanwhile, Rudy Giuliani has slammed what he says is a “completely, absolutely false” and “totally absurd” claim that he sexually assaulted Cassidy Hutchinson.

Ms Hutchinson, a former aide to Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and a top witness for the House Select Committee investigating January 6, writes in her new book Enough that Mr Giuliani sexually assaulted her on the day of the insurrection.