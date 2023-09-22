Trump praises military blockade in the Senate as Giuliani responds to groping claims - latest
Follow the latest updates from the former president’s 2024 campaign and ongoing legal woes
Donald Trump has praised the Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville’s blockade on new military appointments after Majority Leader Chuck Schumer forced three votes, including on the appointment of Air Force General Charles Q Brown as the new chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
“BIG WIN FOR TOMMY. Unlike McConnell and his group of automatic Democrat YES VOTES, Tommy T is willing to take on the Radical Left Fascists & Thugs that are destroying our Country. What a difference!” Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social on Thursday.
A spokesperson for Mr Tuberville told The Independent: “The Senate didn’t ‘circumvent his blockade.’ Coach forced the Senate to act.”
Meanwhile, Rudy Giuliani has slammed what he says is a “completely, absolutely false” and “totally absurd” claim that he sexually assaulted Cassidy Hutchinson.
Ms Hutchinson, a former aide to Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and a top witness for the House Select Committee investigating January 6, writes in her new book Enough that Mr Giuliani sexually assaulted her on the day of the insurrection.
Senate confirms new army chief as one senator's objection holds up other military nominations
The Senate is confirming three of the Pentagon’s top leaders, filling the posts after monthslong delays and as a Republican senator is still holding up hundreds of other nominations and promotions for military officers.
Gen. Randy George was confirmed as Army Chief of Staff on Thursday, and Gen. Eric Smith is expected to be confirmed as commandant of the U.S. Marine Corps by Thursday afternoon. On Wednesday, the Senate confirmed Gen. CQ Brown as the next chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, putting him in place to succeed Gen. Mark Milley when he retires at the end of the month.
Democrats are still trying to maneuver around holds placed on more than 300 nominations by Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville over the Pentagon’s abortion policy. Tuberville has been blocking the Senate from the routine process of approving the military nominations in groups, forcing Democrats to bring the nominations up one by one — a process that could take months and delay other priorities.
The Senate usually holds roll call votes to confirm top Pentagon leadership such as Brown, George and Smith. But lower-ranking promotions and nominations are always approved in large groups by unanimous consent, meaning no objections from senators. Tuberville has upended that tradition by objecting, and he has said he will continue to object unless the Pentagon reverses its new policy of paying for travel when a service member has to go out of state to get an abortion or other reproductive care.
No Labels push in closely divided Arizona fuels Democratic anxiety about a Biden spoiler
More than 15,000 people in Arizona have registered to join a new political party floating a possible bipartisan “unity ticket” against Joe Biden and Donald Trump.
While that’s less than the population of each of the state’s 40 largest cities, it’s still a number big enough to tip the presidential election in a critical swing state. And that is alarming people trying to stop Trump from winning the White House again.
The very existence of the No Labels group is fanning Democratic anxiety about Trump’s chances against an incumbent president facing questions about his age and record. While it hasn’t committed to running candidates for president and vice president, No Labels has already secured ballot access in Arizona and 10 other states. Its organizers say they are on track to reach 20 states by the end of this year and all 50 states by Election Day.
Mississippi governor set to release proposal to help financially struggling hospitals
Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves is set to release a proposal Thursday aimed at helping some of the state’s financially struggling hospitals, even as the Democrat who is trying to unseat him has spent months hammering Reeves for opposing Medicaid expansion in one of the poorest states in the nation.
Mississippi is one of 10 states that have not expanded Medicaid to low-wage workers whose jobs don’t provide private health insurance. Expansion is an option under the health care overhaul signed into law in 2010 by then-President Barack Obama.
Reeves has said for years that he opposes Medicaid expansion because he does not want to add more people to a government program that he derides as “welfare.”
Health officials have said Mississippi could receive about $1 billion a year from the federal government for Medicaid expansion. The federal government would pay 90% of the cost for people added to the program, and the state government would pay 10%.
Brandon Presley, the Democratic nominee for governor, said at a campaign event last week in Summit that “not expanding Medicaid is one of the dumbest decisions that this state has ever made.”
Candidates in Kentucky governor’s race preview debates on tax cuts, education, and abortion
Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear declared that now is not the time to “sub out the quarterback” when Kentucky has so much momentum, while Republican challenger Daniel Cameron said he’s the one who can team up with GOP legislators to tackle the state’s nagging problems.
The rivals offered contrasting assessments of how the state is faring during a Wednesday night forum hosted by the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce. They appeared separately to field questions from a moderator. It was a preview of upcoming debates in one of the nation’s most closely watched elections in 2023.
Beshear is seeking a second term while Cameron is trying to reclaim the governorship for the GOP to consolidate its power in Frankfort, where Republicans have legislative supermajorities.
The candidates offered differing views on the appropriate pace for eliminating the state individual income tax and touted competing plans for education and how to boost workforce participation. They also spoke briefly about their shared past as one-time colleagues at a law firm — a brief glimpse of sentimentality in what has become an increasingly hard-hitting campaign.
Cameron, the state’s attorney general, focused on crime, the state’s comparatively low workforce participation rate and students’ learning loss when schools closed during the pandemic.
Pete Buttigieg shuts down lawmaker’s attack over his private jet use
A Republican congressman tried to slam Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg over his use of private jet – but to no avail.
Rep Eric Burlison, a Missouri Republican, had confronted Mr Buttigieg during a House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure hearing on Wednesday.
“Since taking the role, you’ve traveled quite a bit – including private flights. How often do you take private flights?” he asked.
“I assume by ‘private flights’ you mean the use of government aircraft assigned by agency,” Mr Buttigieg replied.
Since serving as Transportation Secretary, he said that he has taken 638 flights: 607 of them flown on commercial aircraft, 10 were on military planes such as Air Force One, and 30 on FAA aircraft.
MBS says Saudi Arabia will keep investments with Jared Kushner fund if Trump is re-elected
Mohammed bin Salman, the de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia, said he would keep his government’s $2bn investment in a private equity firm founded by Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner if the former president is re-elected.
“It’s a commitment that [Public Investment Fund] PIF has, and when PIF has commitment with any investment around the globe, [we] keep it,” the Saudi crown prince told Fox News anchor Brett Baier.
He also downplayed any idead that the massive investment would affect the decision-making of a hypothetical Trump administration during an interview aired on Wednesday.
“Saudi Arabia is so big, so I’m quite sure mostly any person around the world, directly or indirectly, you have something to do with Saudi Arabia,” he added. “So if that can affect President Trump’s decision, if he becomes president, that means it can affect every president in the world’s and every person in the world’s decision.”
Trump trolls ‘grifter’ Christie over ‘beachgate’ scandal as US heads for another government shutdown
Donald Trump has taken to Truth Social to troll Chris Christie over the “beachgate” scandal as the US heads for another government shutdown.
The former president called Mr Christie, who was governor of New Jersey until 2018, a “grifter” and shared the notorious images of Mr Christie sunbathing on a beach in 2017 while beaches were closed due to a state government shutdown.
Mr Trump also urged Republicans to “use the power of the purse” as Congress continues to spar over spending bills.
It comes as the US government heads for another government shutdown in 10 days time.
If both the House and Senate can’t pass identical versions of all 12 annual government funding bills — or a resolution continuing to fund the government at Fiscal Year 2023 levels — the federal government is set for its sixth partial or full shutdown since 1994.
Republicans are divided over funding for border security and military and humanitarian aid for Kyiv.
Rupert Murdoch’s Succession guide: Is Lachlan a Kendall or a Roman?
Breaking news: Succession season five has just dropped!
Oh wait, no. This latest chapter in the story of modern media’s most famous family might feel ripped from the script notes of Jesse Armstrong’s blockbuster saga, but the news that Rupert Murdoch, the nonagenarian founder of News Corp, will step down as the company’s chair is the climax of a decades-long drama. It should be no shock that the Australian-born magnate will be relinquishing some of his duties at the age of 92, but the past decades have seen so much turmoil within the Murdoch clan – including brutal consanguineal relations between his kids – that there was a feeling that this day might never arrive. Yet here it is.
“Truth is stranger than fiction,” wrote Mark Twain, “but I am measurably familiar with it.” Well, for those missing their fix on intrigue among media elites, here’s a rundown of how the Murdochs measure up to their fictional counterparts, Succession’s Roys.
Trump says he always had autoworkers' backs. Union leaders say his first-term record shows otherwise
When former President Donald Trump visits Detroit next week, he’ll be looking to blunt criticisms from a United Auto Workers union leadership that has said a second term for him would be a “disaster” for workers.
Trump will bypass the second Republican presidential debate on Sept. 27 to instead visit striking autoworkers in Michigan, where he has looked to position himself as an ally of blue-collar workers by promising to raise wages and protect jobs if elected to a second term.
But union leaders say Trump’s record in the White House speaks for itself. Union leaders have said his first term was far from worker-friendly, citing unfavorable rulings from the nation’s top labor board and the U.S. Supreme Court, as well as unfulfilled promises of automotive jobs. While the United Auto Workers union has withheld an endorsement in the 2024 presidential race, its leadership has repeatedly rebuffed Trump.
Nevertheless, Trump plans to speak directly to a room of former and current union members. A Trump campaign radio ad released Tuesday in Detroit and Toledo, Ohio, praised auto workers and said the former president has “always had their back.”
Not everyone thinks so. Despite Trump’s history of success in courting blue-collar workers in previous elections, union leaders say their members would do well to believe their own eyes.
Marjorie Taylor Greene unveils ‘Women for Trump Coalition’ with transphobic tweet
Georgia Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene posted an offensive tweet as she unveiled her new “Women for Trump Coalition.”
“I’m excited to announce the launch of the official Women for Trump Coalition!” the Republican congresswoman wrote.
“President Trump is a champion for the dignity of women and trusts the science: there are only TWO genders Male & Female,” she continued. “He also believes women are exclusively FEMALE.”
The former president said in March that as president, he would “revoke every Biden policy promoting the disfigurement of our youth.”
This is far from the first time Rep Greene has made aired her transphobic beliefs.
