US election 2024 polls: Biden tied with DeSantis and losing to Haley, CNN matchup shows
Follow the latest updates ahead of the 2024 Republican and Democrat primaries
A poll conducted by CNN and SSRS has determined that in a hypothetical matchup between President Joe Biden and several Republican candidates, he’s not doing too hot.
The survey of 1,503 respondents asked voters who they would choose between Mr Biden and Florida governor Ron DeSantis and the two tied 47 per cent equally.
Meanwhile, when pinned against former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley, Mr Biden lost with just 45 per cent of the vote.
The survey findings point to a larger point – Democrat voters are desperate for another candidate.
Approximately 82 per cent of Democrat or Democrat-leaning voters said they want to see the Democratic Party nominate “someone besides Joe Biden” for office.
Mr Biden’s approval rating has recently dropped along with voters’ confidence in his ability to run for re-election
The findings come shortly after a Wall Street Journal poll found that more than half of US voters believe Mr Biden is “too told” to seek a second term despite being only three years older than Republican frontrunner Donald Trump.
Nearly half of Democratic voters believe Joe Biden is too old
In a new poll from CNN, nearly half of respondents said they were concerned about President Joe Biden’s age going into another presidency.
In a survey of Democrat or Democrat-leaning voters, 49 per cent said that they were concerned about Mr Biden’s age and indicated that the US may need someone younger.
82% of Democrat voters do not want Biden to be party’s nominee
Democrat voters are desperate for another candidate other than President Joe Biden to run for 2024 president, according to a new poll.
Approximately 82 per cent of Democrat or Democrat-leaning voters said they want to see the Democratic Party nominate “someone besides Joe Biden” for office, the poll conducted by CNN and SSRS found.
Only 1 per cent of those surveyed said they would like to see other potential candidates Robert F Kennedy Jr or Marianne Williamson to be the party’s official nominee.
Haley on a steady rise
Since the first GOP debate on 23 August, Nikki Haley has been on a steady rise, according to polls.
One poll from FiveThirtyEight shows Ms Haley polling at 3.4 per cent on 23 August. As of 6 September, she is at 6.3 per cent – nearly double where she was two weeks ago.
Most people believe Biden made economy worse
More than half of US adults believe President Joe Biden’s economic policies have made the economy worse, a new poll from CNN says.
The results, comprised of sampling of 1503 adults, found that 58 per cent believe Mr Biden’s policies have made the economy worse. Only 24 per cent thought he improved the economy while 18 per cent felt there was no significant change.
