✕ Close Related video: Donald Trump arrested for fourth time

A poll conducted by CNN and SSRS has determined that in a hypothetical matchup between President Joe Biden and several Republican candidates, he’s not doing too hot.

The survey of 1,503 respondents asked voters who they would choose between Mr Biden and Florida governor Ron DeSantis and the two tied 47 per cent equally.

Meanwhile, when pinned against former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley, Mr Biden lost with just 45 per cent of the vote.

The survey findings point to a larger point – Democrat voters are desperate for another candidate.

Approximately 82 per cent of Democrat or Democrat-leaning voters said they want to see the Democratic Party nominate “someone besides Joe Biden” for office.

Mr Biden’s approval rating has recently dropped along with voters’ confidence in his ability to run for re-election

The findings come shortly after a Wall Street Journal poll found that more than half of US voters believe Mr Biden is “too told” to seek a second term despite being only three years older than Republican frontrunner Donald Trump.