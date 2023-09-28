Joe Biden applauded for three word takedown of GOP debate

Joe Biden mocked the second GOP debate with a three-word takedown of leading Republican candidate Donald Trump, who did not even bother to show up for it.

The president took to X, the social media platform formally known as Twitter, to repost a video of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis complaining that Mr Trump had again refused to debate his 2024 rivals.

“[Donald Trump] owes it to you to defend his record where they added 7.8 trillion to the debt. That set the stage for the inflation that we have now,” Mr DeSantis said on the stage on Wednesday night. “Couldn’t agree more,” Mr Biden’s personal account wrote above the video.

Users of X were quick to applaud the president’s quick-fire response and mocking Republican complaints that an intern was posting for the president.

“He doesn’t need an intern when the GOP ‘candidates’ are making his arguments for them,” wrote one user.

“Dark Brandon is undefeated,” wrote another, while one user stated, “Dark Brandon, that was smooooooth.”

The former president skipped the second GOP debate in California and poked fun at the “job candidates” taking part during his own competing speech at a Michigan auto parts factory.

“We are competing with the job candidates, they are all running for a job. They are all job candidates. They will do anything, Secretary of something, they even say VP. Has anyone seen a VP in that group? I don’t think so,” Mr Trump told the crowd at Drake Enterprises, an automotive manufacturing plant in Clinton Township.

And he added: “They don’t have a crowd like we have, thousands of people outside who couldn’t get in.”

The former president visited the battleground state the day after Joe Biden joined the UAW picket line to support striking workers.