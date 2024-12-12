Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Joe Biden has issued the single largest act of clemency in modern history, commuting the sentences of roughly 1,500 people and issuing 39 presidential pardons.

With just 40 days left in the White House, the president announced on Thursday that he is lessening the sentences of thousands of prisoners who were released and placed on home confinement for at least one year during the Covid pandemic.

Biden, who faced backlash after pardoning his own son Hunter from his federal crimes earlier this month, also issued pardons for US citizens convicted on nonviolent crimes, including drug offenses, who have shown “successful rehabilitation”.

The president said his administration will continue reviewing clemency petitions to “advance equal justice” and “provide meaningful second chances,” before President-elect Donald Trump is inaugurated on January 20, 2025.

“America was built on the promise of possibility and second chances,” Biden said in a statement released by the White House on Thursday.

open image in gallery Biden, speakingat the Brookings Institution in Washington Tuesday, issued the largest single-day act of clemency in modern memory ( AP )

He continued: “As president, I have the great privilege of extending mercy to people who have demonstrated remorse and rehabilitation, restoring opportunity for Americans to participate in daily life and contribute to their communities, and taking steps to remove sentencing disparities for non-violent offenders, especially those convicted of drug offenses.”

Presidents can issue pardons – removing a punishment after a court decision – and commutations – a reduction in punishment for a crime – as they see fit for federal convictions, but not for state crimes.

According to the White House, Thursday’s pardons included a nurse who led emergency response teams during natural disasters; a pilot who helps fellow church members who are in poor health; and an addiction counsellor who helps young people and discussed them from joining gangs.

The incumbent president’s issuing of commutations and pardons dwarfs those granted on a single day by former President Barack Obama, with a combined total of 330, shortly before leaving office in 2017, which marked the second largest single-day act of clemency.

As infections surged at the peak of the coronavirus pandemic, one in five prisoners contracted the virus, according to a tally kept by the Associated Press.

Some inmates were subsequently released and place on home confinement in a bid to curb the spread.

The clemency follows a broad pardon for the president’s son Hunter Biden for “offenses against the United States which he has committed or may have committed or taken part in during the period from January 1, 2014 through December 1, 2024.”

open image in gallery Biden talks with his son Hunter, whom he pardoned in early December, upon arrival at Delaware Air National Guard Base in June, 2024 ( AFP via Getty Images )

In June, Hunter, 54, was convicted of three federal gun charges related to his purchase of a firearm in 2018. Three months later, he pleaded guilty to nine federal tax charges in September.

Biden claimed that his hand was forced as Hunter had been “selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted” by the Department of Justice. The president previously stated he would not get involved in his son’s criminal cases.

The Democrat is facing mounting pressure from advocacy groups to pardon broad swaths of people, including those on federal death row, before the Trump administration takes over in January.

The Biden administration is said to be mulling preemptive presidential pardons for Trump critics that may face retribution, particularly those who investigated the president-elect’s effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.