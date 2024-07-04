Support truly

Joe Biden was said to have undergone a medical check-up after last week’s debate as he revealed the prognosis to a group of 20 governors, sources say.

The 81-year-old president was reportedly probed about his health by a senior Democrat as concerns grow over his mental fitness, after his faltering performance at the first debate of the 2024 election on Thursday – which the president blamed on both a cold and jet lag.

Three senior Democrats have either publicly called on Biden to drop out of the race for the White House, or announced he would lose on polling day. The polls have also tipped in favour of Donald Trump, who takes a six-point lead over the Democrat presidential candidate.

During Wednesday’s meeting, which lasted an hour, the president declared that he was in good health following the appointment, two people who attended the meeting told Politico. The statement was preceded by him visibly knocking on wood, they said.

A person familiar with the president’s schedule claimed he was partaking in a brief, non-exhaustive check-up days after the debate due to his cold symptoms, adding that it included no major tests.

President Joe Biden looks on during his debate with Donald Trump in June 2024 ( AFP via Getty Images )

Biden’s announcement arrived just hours after White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre dodged reporters’ questions asking whether the president had been examined by medical professionals since last week’s debate.

“The president has regular annual physicals that we release in a thorough report,” she said, adding: “We’re going to continue to do that.”

On Tuesday, The Independent’s White House correspondent Andrew Feinberg grilled Jean-Pierre, asking her about rumors that Biden has dementia. She denied that the president has any form of degenerative brain disease, adding she hopes the same question is put forward to Trump’s campaign.

Jean-Pierre attested that Biden “did not have a great night” the evening he took on Donald Trump in Atlanta, Georgia, adding the caveat that he “knows how to deliver for the American people.”

The sentiment has been echoed by first lady Jill Biden, who after the debate told Vogue that “those 90 minutes” should not “define the four years he’s been president.”

Wednesday’s meeting marked Biden’s latest effort to prove to his divided Democrat camp that he is fighting fit and ready for another four years in office.

Hours before his health update, Biden joined a Zoom video call with campaign and Democratic National Committee staff, pledging that “no one’s pushing me out,” another source told the outlet.

Biden is scheduled to appear on ABC News’ World News Tonight at 8pm (ET) on Friday, with George Stephanopoulos chairing the make-or-break interview.