Biden tells ally he is weighing whether to withdraw from 2024 race against Trump: Live updates
President struggling to soothe Democratic fears about his health as Republican rival continues to gloat over Supreme Court immunity ruling shielding him from criminal prosecution
Joe Biden has reportedly told a key ally he may not be able to continue with his 2024 campaign if he cannot change the American electorate’s mind about his health and wellbeing with his next handful of public appearances, the first indication from the president that he understands the seriousness of the damage done by his disastrous debate performance against Donald Trump in Atlanta, Georgia, last week.
Biden, 81, has an interview with George Stephanopoulos of ABC News scheduled on Friday and campaign stops in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin upcoming as he seeks to reassure voters and his party that he remains the right man to the lead the country.
White House spokesman Andrew Bates wasted no time in dismissing the story, calling the claim “absolutely false” and attacking The New York Times for not giving the West Wing sufficient time to respond to its request for comment.
Trump, 78, has meanwhile claimed that the Supreme Court’s ruling that he has “absolute” immunity from criminal prosecution for “official” acts carried out during his presidency represents a “total exoneration” of his conduct, despite being twice impeached, convicted at his hush money trial and found liable for offenses in two civil cases.
Hunter Biden joined White House meetings after debate flop
The president’s son joined meetings with his father and the president’s top aides in the aftermath of the Atlanta debate.
Hunter Biden, who was convicted on gun-related charges in federal court last month, attended meetings with the president and his staff to prepare for Biden’s speech in response to the Supreme Court’s decision on presidential immunity on Monday.
The younger Biden travelled back to the White House with his father after the family’s visit to Camp David over the weekend and then joined a meeting to prepare for the speech and “ended up spending time with his dad and his family that night,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has since confirmed.
Alex Woodward has more.
‘What the hell is happening?’: Hunter joins White House meetings after debate flop
Hunter Biden joined meetings to prepare for his father’s response to the Supreme Court’s ruling on Trump’s immunity
Safe-seat Democrats circulating letter asking Biden to step aside
Zelensky ‘potentially ready’ to meet with Trump: ‘If he knows how to finish this war, he should tell us today’
Ukraine’s president has said in an interview with Bloomberg he would be more than happy to meet with the Republican presidential contender to discuss ending Russia’s war, as the American has repeatedly insisted Vladimir Putin would never have been emboldened to invade his western neighbour if he had remained in the White House and that he will bring the conflict to a swift conclusion if he is returned to power in November.
This was the last we heard regarding Trump’s possible intentions towards the war.
Trump military aides give him plan to pressure Ukraine into peace talks with Putin
Proposal would see US use leverage to force Kyiv and Moscow to negotiate
Democrats rushed to stop Manchin from calling for Biden to step aside days after debate
Senior Democrats scrambled to prevent the West Virginia senator from publicly calling for Biden to stand down on national television after the president’s dismal debate performance.
Manchin, who filed as an independent after leaving the Democrats in May but still caucuses with the party, voiced growing concerns on whether the commander-in-chief was fit to continue leading the United States and was prepared to go public before Democrats caught wind of his intentions and began bombarding him with calls as part of a “full-court press” to dissuade him, according to The Washington Post.
James Liddell has more.
Democrats rushed to stop Joe Manchin from calling for Biden to step aside on TV
Senator was greeted with a ‘full-court press’ after he let slip plans to call on the president to step down on Sunday news show
Obama has privately told allies he’s concerned about Biden’s path to re-election
Former president Barack Obama has reportedly privately raised concerns about Joe Biden’s path to re-election after his shaky debate performance, a sharp deviation from his public comments.
Despite boosting his old deputy on social media, Obama has told allies behind closed doors he is worried about Democrats’ ability to defeat Trump in November and has warned Biden in recent months about the challenges ahead, according to The Washington Post.
Ariana Baio reports.
Obama privately told allies that he’s concerned about Biden’s path to re-election
‘Bad debate nights happen. Trust me, I know,’ Obama tweeted after Biden’s poor performance against Trump
Trump moves ahead of Biden in new CBS post-debate poll
A new poll from CBS News shows that Trump has taken a slight lead against Biden after trailing him last month.
CBS surveyed 2,826 registered voters in the days after Thursday’s Atlanta debate, with its resulting poll concluding that 51 per cent of voters would pick Trump compared to 48 per cent backing Biden.
The numbers are a reversal from June when 50 per cent of voters said that they would pick the Democrat and 49 per cent said they would pick the Republican, which came shortly after a jury in New York found the 45th president guilty on 34 criminal charges of falsifying business records as part of a conspiracy to corruptly influence the 2016 election.
Trump led Biden 51 per cent to 48 per cent in battleground states, including Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
Biden told ally he is weighing up his campaign’s future, New York Times reports
The NYT is reporting that Joe Biden has told “a key ally” that he may not be able to continue with his 2024 campaign if he cannot change the public’s mind about his health and wellbeing with his next few appearances, the first indication from the president that he understands the seriousness of the damage done by his debate disaster last week.
Biden has an interiew with George Stephanopoulos on ABC News scheduled on Friday and campaign stops in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin upcoming.
“He knows if he has two more events like that, we’re in a different place,” the newspaper’s source said.
White House spokesman Andrew Bates has wasted no time in rubbishing the story, commenting: “That claim is absolutely false. If The New York Times had provided us with more than seven minutes to comment, we would have told them so.”
Another Biden campaign spokesman has told The Independent simply: “It’s wrong.”
Here’s the very latest from Alex Woodward.
Biden considering whether to end his presidential re-election campaign, report says
White House denies that the president is confronting the possibility of dropping out
Biden campaign raises more money in June than Trump despite disastrous debate
The president’s campaign raised more than Trump in June, despite his disastrous debate performance last week.
The Biden team raised $127m last month, compared to his Republican rival’s $111.8m, according to announcements from the two campaigns on Tuesday.
The president’s June fundraising haul includes $38m in the four days after the Atlanta debate, which is at least encouraging for Democrats.
Martha McHardy reports.
Biden campaign raises more money than Trump in June despite disastrous debate
The president’s June fundraising haul includes $38m in the four days after the 2024 debate
How Biden’s potential replacements have reacted to rumors they could step in
President Biden’s debate performance on Thursday sent Democrats into a tailspin of panic.
But while the party has an abundance of young talent, any ambitious politician who comes forward to say Biden should step aside immediately risks becoming a pariah.
That may be why, for the time being, only a single sitting Democrat has spoken out about replacing the president at the top of the ticket.
Eric Garcia reports on what his potential successors have been saying instead.
How Biden’s potential replacements have responded to post-debate rumors
So far, most Democrats have publicly stuck by Biden after his disastrous debate performance
‘Enough is enough’: Marianne Williamson volunteers to be Democrats’ saviour
Don’t ever change, Marianne.
“President Biden deserves our respect, and our compassion, and our gratitude,” she says in a new five-minute video statement posted to X.
“But the debate on Thursday night made it very clear that the Democrats need a new nominee on the ballot in November.”
The former self-help guru, 72, is once more throwing her hat in the ring and calling on the party to “recalibrate” and hold an open nomination at its convention in Chicago in August.
