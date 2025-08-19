Ashley St. Clair says that she is broke and ‘getting evicted’ after ‘career suicide

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ashley St. Clair, the purported mother of one of Elon Musk’s 14 children, has revealed she is broke and getting evicted from her home after a turbulent year of “career suicide.”

“Well, after a year of unplanned career suicide, many questionable life choices, and a gap in my LinkedIn profile that cannot legally be explained, I’ve decided to start a podcast,” St Clair said amid reports of an ongoing custody battle with the Tesla CEO over one-year-old, Romulus.

Though she did not mention him explicitly.

She said it was “not because anybody asked, but because statistically speaking, it was either this or join an MLM [multi-level marketing scheme],” before announcing she was “getting evicted” and “Polymarket [a U.S. cryptocurrency-based prediction market] offered me $10,000 to do an ad read.”

In the 30-minute clip that aired on Musk’s X social media platform Monday, which St. Clair has pitched as Bad Advice with Ashley St. Clair, she weighed in on the attack against 19-year-old DOGE staffer Edward Coristine, aka “Big Balls,” who was allegedly assaulted in Washington, DC, earlier this month. St. Clair also spoke about several other contemporary issues.

open image in gallery St. Clair has revealed the launch of her podcast amid a crisis of being ‘broke’ ( @stclairashley/X )

Speaking on the incident involving ‘Big Balls,’ in which it was reported that Coristine was assaulted by approximately 10 juveniles less than a mile from the White House, she said, “Two teenagers tried to steal a car, and instead of just letting them take it, Big Balls decided to intervene.

“He was with his girlfriend, or lady partner, whatever the Musk orbit calls their non-committal fluid breeding vessel contenders these days […] He got his ass beat so bad, some are calling it reparations,” she said, adding, “I’m not, of course. I would never do that. But what I don’t understand is why you didn’t just let them take the car?”

The incident is believed to have sparked Trump’s desire to deploy National Guard troops on the streets of the capital as part of a crackdown on crime.

In February, St. Clair went public with the explosive allegation that Musk was the father of her child. The billionaire and vocal pro-natalist who has offered to father anyone's child now has 14 children.

Then, a month later, his ex, Grimes, asked for pictures of their four-year-old son, X Æ A-Xii, or Lil X, not to be posted online after Elon Musk paraded him around the Oval Office. The pair also shares children, Exa Dark Sideræl, and Tau Techno Mechanicus.

Strider, Azure, Arcadia, and Seldon Lycurgus are shared with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis, and six of his children are shared with Justine Wilson, who was his wife for eight years between 2000 and 2008.

open image in gallery Musk previously claimed he handed St. Clair $2.5M and was sending her $500K a year ( @stclairashley / Twitter / Getty Images )

St. Claire also alleged the billionaire had offered her a one-time payment of $15 million, plus $100,000 a month until her child turns 21, in exchange for her silence.

She rejected the offer. “I don’t want my son to feel like he’s a secret,” St. Clair reportedly told Musk’s fixer Jared Birchall, who runs Musk’s family office.

Musk previously maintained that he does not know “for sure” whether St. Clair’s child is his, but the “Probability of Paternity was 99.9999%,” according to a lab report seen by the Wall Street Journal.

In April, the Tesla CEO said he had given “Ashley $2.5M and am sending her $500k/year.”

His post came in response to a video of St. Clair selling her Tesla while saying Elon Musk had cut off her “son’s child support.”

The Independent contacted Musk and St. Clair representatives for comment.