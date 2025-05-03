AOC town hall descends into chaos as protester calls her a ‘liar’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Star lawmaker Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was heckled while giving a town hall, making her the latest member of Congress to be loudly confronted by upset constituents.

The incident occurred during a town hall on Friday night in the Democrat’s home district in Queens, New York. A woman in the crowd, who identified herself as a nurse, stood up and began shouting as the Democratic Congresswoman described which parts of her district are “under threat” by the Department of Government Efficiency cuts.

“I want to know what you’re doing about the genocide in Gaza!” the woman shouted, pointing at Ocasio-Cortez on the stage. “Shame on you! You’re a liar!”

The Congresswoman, who remained calm amidst the shouting, repeated that she would be “happy” to take her question and said “we’ll get to that in the Q&A” portion of the evening.

Still, the woman persisted and was met with boos from other audience members. Some even shouted at her as others waved for her to leave the room.

The heckler was eventually escorted out of the event, footage shows.

New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was heckled at a town hall in her home district on Friday ( Getty Images )

“Here’s the deal, with town halls: I more than welcome people who disagree or are maybe even super pissed off at me for any issue to come but we have some ground rules here. Please wait for the Q&A because we don’t want to deprive all of our neighbors of the ability to have information and hear things and respond to it,” Ocasio-Cortez told the crowd.”

The stop in her home visit comes as the New York Democrat has been hosting the “Fighting Oligarchy” tour with Vermont independent Senator Bernie Sanders, filling arenas across the country.

The heckling at Ocasio-Cortez’s event is just the latest public town hall where lawmakers have faced outcry from the crowd.

Last month, a group confronted California Democrat Laura Friedman in the middle of her town hall, accusing her party of not doing enough to push back on President Donald Trump’s agenda. “I don’t believe that you have fought hard enough!” one protester shouted.

A handful of Republicans have also been the target of their constituents’ rage over the Trump administration’s sweeping moves over the past 100 days.

Police tased two individuals and charged three after a group disrupted Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s town hall last month. “This is a peaceful town hall,” she told the crowd.

In late February, Georgia Rep. Rich McCormick’s constituents booed and asked angry questions at his town hall. One attendee even asked what the Republican Congressman planned to do to “rein in the megalomaniac in the White House?”

That same month, a 54-year-old veteran was escorted out of a town hall following a shouting match with North Carolina Rep. Chuck Edwards. “And you wonder why folks don’t want to do town halls anymore?” the Congressman quipped.