Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has said the Democratic reaction to the Hunter Biden verdict demonstrates that the party is “willing to accept” negative legal outcomes, unlike their Republican counterparts.

The New York congresswoman, who is known for her liberal stance and activism, blasted previous accusations of a “two-tiered justice system” from the GOP.

Her statement comes after a jury found the president’s son guilty on felony gun charges. The decision marks the first time a sitting president’s child has been found guilty of a crime. It also comes weeks after Donald Trump was found guilty of 34 felonies for hush money payments to a porn star. Trump’s conviction caused right-wing backers to lash out and blasted the justice system.

Speaking to CNN, Ocasio Cortez said the party was not interested in “contesting the results” of legal proceedings.

“What would Republicans point to as a two-tiered system of justice when the president’s son was just convicted of a crime?” she said.

“If anything, this shows the difference that Democrats are willing to accept when our justice system works as functions and as designs,” she said.

“We’re not here contesting the results. We’re not here trying to defund the FBI or the Department of Justice because we don’t like the outcome of a given trial. We respect the judicial process.”

Hunter Biden was found guilty of three counts in his gun case and now faces 25 years in prison. In Joe Biden’s statement after the verdict, the president said: “I will accept the outcome of this case and will continue to respect the judicial process as Hunter considers an appeal.

“Jill and I will always be there for Hunter and the rest of our family with our love and support.”

Hunter’s attorney, Abbe Lowell, said in a statement that he and his client were “naturally disappointed” by the jury’s verdict but stressed that they respect the judicial process and would “continue to vigorously pursue all the legal challenges available.”

For his part, Hunter Biden said he was “more grateful today for the love and support” from his family, friends and community than he was “disappointed by the outcome.”

“Recovery is possible by the grace of God, and I am blessed to experience that gift one day at a time,” he added.