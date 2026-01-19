70-year-old woman dies after riding ‘The Mummy’ rollercoaster at Universal Orlando

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 70-year-old woman died just before Thanksgiving after riding the Revenge of the Mummy rollercoaster at Universal Orlando.

The woman became unresponsive while riding the high-speed indoor coaster on November 25, 2025, according to a Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services theme park injury report released Thursday.

She later died at the hospital, according to the report, which does not provide her name.

The report does not include her official cause of death.

Revenge of the Mummy is an indoor rollercoaster based on The Mummy and The Mummy Returns films.

open image in gallery A woman died in November after riding the Revenge of the Mummy ride at Universal Orlando ( Getty/iStock )

The ride can reach speeds of up to 45 miles per hour. While it does not go upside down, it does move riders back and forth on a track to flee from mummies that pop out of the darkness, according to Universal Orlando.

The Independent has reached out to Universal Orlando for comment.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services releases a report each quarter detailing all medical incidents that have occurred in Florida theme parks, including Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando, SeaWorld, Busch Gardens and more.

The most recent report spans from October through December 2025.

There have been 21 incidents reported in connection to the Revenge of the Mummy ride since it debuted in 2004, KTLA reported.

The complaints reported ranged from nausea and dizziness to a reported seizure and vertebrae fracture.

The 70-year-old’s death comes months after 32-year-old Kevin Rodriguez Zavala died from blunt impact injuries after riding the Stardust Racers rollercoaster at Universal’s Epic Universe theme park last September.

The dual-launch coaster had opened in May. It reaches speeds of up to 62 miles per hour. After Zavala’s death, the ride reopened in October.