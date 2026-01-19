70-year-old woman dies after riding ‘The Mummy’ rollercoaster at Universal Orlando
The popular attraction can reach speeds of up to 45 miles an hour
A 70-year-old woman died just before Thanksgiving after riding the Revenge of the Mummy rollercoaster at Universal Orlando.
The woman became unresponsive while riding the high-speed indoor coaster on November 25, 2025, according to a Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services theme park injury report released Thursday.
She later died at the hospital, according to the report, which does not provide her name.
The report does not include her official cause of death.
Revenge of the Mummy is an indoor rollercoaster based on The Mummy and The Mummy Returns films.
The ride can reach speeds of up to 45 miles per hour. While it does not go upside down, it does move riders back and forth on a track to flee from mummies that pop out of the darkness, according to Universal Orlando.
The Independent has reached out to Universal Orlando for comment.
The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services releases a report each quarter detailing all medical incidents that have occurred in Florida theme parks, including Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando, SeaWorld, Busch Gardens and more.
The most recent report spans from October through December 2025.
There have been 21 incidents reported in connection to the Revenge of the Mummy ride since it debuted in 2004, KTLA reported.
The complaints reported ranged from nausea and dizziness to a reported seizure and vertebrae fracture.
The 70-year-old’s death comes months after 32-year-old Kevin Rodriguez Zavala died from blunt impact injuries after riding the Stardust Racers rollercoaster at Universal’s Epic Universe theme park last September.
The dual-launch coaster had opened in May. It reaches speeds of up to 62 miles per hour. After Zavala’s death, the ride reopened in October.
