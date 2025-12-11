Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Voices
Universal Orlando guest attacked by guard dog as she asked security for help with autistic daughter, lawsuit says

The mother of three suing Universal Studios Florida and a security firm seeks $5 million, claiming a security dog attack left her with permanent injuries

Erin Keller
In Ohio
Thursday 11 December 2025 10:07 EST
Comments
A Virginia woman filed a lawsuit against Universal Studios Florida in Orlando, as well as security company Southern Coast K9, after allegally being attacked by a dog upon asking for help with her autistic daughter
A Virginia woman filed a lawsuit against Universal Studios Florida in Orlando, as well as security company Southern Coast K9, after allegally being attacked by a dog upon asking for help with her autistic daughter (Getty Images)

A Virginia woman is suing Universal Studios Florida and a contracted security firm after allegedly being attacked by a security dog while entering the theme park with her autistic daughter last summer.

Jennifer Rhodes, who filed the complaint Wednesday, said she visited the Orlando resort in August 2024 with her three young children, one of whom, the suit says, suffers from severe autism.

According to the lawsuit, Rhodes contacted Universal’s guest services ahead of her visit to discuss how to best assist her autistic child with park entry. She was reportedly instructed to approach a security guard on arrival for help.

When Rhodes and her family arrived at the park, she approached a patrolling security guard who was accompanied by a guard dog, the court filing states. After confirming the guard worked for the park, Rhodes attempted to inform him about her daughter’s condition.

But, the lawsuit alleges, the dog “without provocation … jumped on [Rhodes] and savagely attacked her,” biting her arm, wrist and abdomen and causing what the filing describes as “serious and permanent injuries.”

The woman’s lawsuit claims that, without provocation, a guard dog bit her arm, wrist and abdomen as she enquired for help at Universal Orlando/
The woman’s lawsuit claims that, without provocation, a guard dog bit her arm, wrist and abdomen as she enquired for help at Universal Orlando/ (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The alleged damages include physical injuries, pain and suffering, scarring, disfigurement, emotional distress, loss of enjoyment of life, medical treatment and expenses and lost wages.

Rhodes’ attorneys argue that the security company, Southern Coast K9, is liable for negligence and that Universal Orlando is also at fault for contracting the firm and failing to ensure guest safety.

In the lawsuit, Rhodes is seeking at least $5 million in damages from both companies.

The Independent has contacted Universal Orlando and Southern Coast K9 for comment.

