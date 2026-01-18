Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Voices
Full list of 2026 US federal holidays

The U.S. federal holiday calendar includes 11 significant days that Americans observe and celebrate

Weeks into the new year, many Americans will enjoy a long weekend thanks to the federal holiday schedule.

This year, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day falls on Monday, January 19. The annual holiday takes place on the third Monday of every January to coincide with the civil rights leader’s birthdate of January 15.

However, a federal holiday doesn’t guarantee that all workers around the U.S. will get the day off.

It is up to individual employers to decide whether they offer time off or additional pay for work on federal holidays.

Find the full list of 2026 federal holidays below:

The full list of 2026 federal holidays has been revealed
The full list of 2026 federal holidays has been revealed (Getty/iStock)

New Year’s Day: Thursday, January 1

Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr.: Monday, January 19

Presidents’ Day: Monday, February 16

Memorial Day: Monday, May 25

Juneteenth National Independence Day: Friday, June 19

Independence Day: Saturday, July 4

Labor Day: Monday, September 7

Indigenous Peoples’ Day (also observed as Columbus Day): Monday, October 12

Veterans Day: Wednesday, November 11

Thanksgiving Day: Thursday, November 26

Christmas Day: Friday, December 25

Other important days to note:

Valentine’s Day: Saturday, February 14

St. Patrick’s Day: Tuesday, March 17

April Fools’ Day: Wednesday, April 1

First Day of Passover: Wednesday, April 1

Good Friday: Friday, April 3

Easter: Sunday, April 5

Mother’s Day: Sunday, May 10

Father’s Day: Sunday, June 21

Halloween: Saturday, October 31

First Day of Hannukkah: Friday, December 4

Christmas Eve: Thursday, December 24

New Year’s Eve: Thursday, December 31

