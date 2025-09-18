Person dies after becoming unresponsive on new rollercoaster at Universal Epic Universe in Florida
It is unclear what made the person fall unresponsive during the incident in Orlando
A rollercoaster rider has died after becoming unresponsive on a new attraction at Florida’s Universal Epic Universe theme park, officials have said.
The victim, whose name has not been released, fell unresponsive on Wednesday night while riding on the Stardust Racers roller coaster, according to a statement from Universal Orlando Resorts. They were taken to hospital after the ride stopped where they were declared dead, park officials said.
The circumstances of how the person became unresponsive on the ride are currently unknown. Footage from the scene shows several law enforcement officers and forensic teams at the site.
“We are devastated by this event and extend our sincerest sympathies to the guest's loved ones,” the theme park said in a statement. “We are fully committed to cooperating with this ongoing investigation. The attraction remains closed."
Stardust Racers will remain closed while Orange County Sheriff’s Office carries out an investigation, officials added. The sheriff’s office is yet to comment on the investigation.
The rollercoaster is located within Epic Universal’s Celestial Park, and was one of the most anticipated attractions of the theme park, which opened to huge fanfare in May 2025.
The dual-launch coaster, in which guests launch and rave against each other through 5,000 feet of track, reaches heights of 133 feet and speeds of up to 62mph, Universal says.
"Share a race across the cosmos on Stardust Racers, a breathtaking, dual-launch coaster reaching incredible speeds up to 62 mph,” reads Universal’s description of the coaster.
“Board a comet and rocket to the furthest reaches of the stars, at heights up to 133 feet along 5,000 feet of track. Race along an inverted crisscross, known as the "Celestial Spin" in a dazzling display of blazing colors and ethereal music."
