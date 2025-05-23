Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Inside Epic Universe: Photos unveil Universal’s $6 billion Florida park as it finally opens to the public

At the center of Epic Universe is Celestial Park. From here, guests access The Wizarding World of Harry Potter — Ministry of Magic, Super Nintendo World, How to Train Your Dragon — Isle of Berk, and Dark Universe

Ted Thornhill
US Travel Editor
Friday 23 May 2025 14:45 EDT
Comments
Universal's Epic Universe theme park opens in Florida as competition heats up

Universal Orlando Resort's $6 billion Epic Universe park is finally open after six years of construction, with newly released photos unveiling the five lands that guests can explore.

At the heart of the 750-acre Epic Universe is Celestial Park. From here, guests access The Wizarding World of Harry Potter — Ministry of Magic; Super Nintendo World; How to Train Your Dragon — Isle of Berk; and Dark Universe.

Celestial Park is home to restaurants, shops, rolling gardens, waterways and pathways, with Universal claiming in a statement that it "puts the 'park' back in 'theme park'".

Universal Orlando Resort's Epic Universe spans 750 acres
Universal Orlando Resort's Epic Universe spans 750 acres (Universal Orlando Resort)
Celestial Park's Stardust Racers coaster
Celestial Park's Stardust Racers coaster (Universal Orlando Resort)
Stardust Racers is color-coded, with guests choosing a yellow or green track
Stardust Racers is color-coded, with guests choosing a yellow or green track (Universal Orlando Resort)
Celestial Park is home to restaurants, shops, rolling gardens, waterways and pathways
Celestial Park is home to restaurants, shops, rolling gardens, waterways and pathways (Universal Orlando Resort)
The Wizarding World of Harry Potter — Ministry of Magic
The Wizarding World of Harry Potter — Ministry of Magic (Universal Orlando Resort)

There are also three attractions to enjoy — Stardust Racers, a dual-track coaster; Constellation Carousel, a carousel that moves in sync with music; and Astronomica, an interactive wet play area that doubles as a giant compass.

The Harry Potter land is set in 1920s wizarding Paris from Warner Bros. Pictures' Fantastic Beasts films and the British Ministry of Magic from the Harry Potter film series.

Universal points out that visitors can "cast dazzling spells throughout the magical streets of wizarding Paris using interactive wands," encounter fantastic beasts at a traveling circus, tuck into a butterbeer crepe at Café L'Air De La Sirène, and explore the "iconic" Ministry of Magic.

The Harry Potter land is set in 1920s wizarding Paris from Warner Bros. Pictures' Fantastic Beasts films and the British Ministry of Magic from the Harry Potter film series
The Harry Potter land is set in 1920s wizarding Paris from Warner Bros. Pictures' Fantastic Beasts films and the British Ministry of Magic from the Harry Potter film series (Universal Orlando Resort)
Universal points out that visitors can 'cast dazzling spells throughout the magical streets of wizarding Paris using interactive wands'
Universal points out that visitors can 'cast dazzling spells throughout the magical streets of wizarding Paris using interactive wands' (Universal Orlando Resort)
In the Harry Potter land, guests can encounter fantastic beasts at a traveling circus
In the Harry Potter land, guests can encounter fantastic beasts at a traveling circus (Universal Orlando Resort)
Dark Universe is an 'ominous world'
Dark Universe is an 'ominous world' (Universal Orlando Resort)
Guests can journey into the catacombs of Frankenstein Manor in Dark Universe. Above, the Burning Blade Tavern
Guests can journey into the catacombs of Frankenstein Manor in Dark Universe. Above, the Burning Blade Tavern (Universal Orlando Resort)

In Super Nintendo World, featuring Super Mario Land and Donkey Kong Country, guests can careen through the jungle on a ride inspired by the Donkey Kong video games; eat dishes crafted by Chef Toad in Toadstool Café; and meet and greet Mario, Luigi, Toad and Princess Peach.

They can also use a Power-Up Band to collect digital coins by punching various blocks.

On the Isle of Berk there's a family friendly thrill coaster, Hiccup Wing Gliders, and guests can practise aerobatic maneuvers on dragon-riding trainers.

Family coaster Curse of the Werewolf in Dark Universe
Family coaster Curse of the Werewolf in Dark Universe (Universal Orlando Resort)
How to Train Your Dragon — Isle of Berk
How to Train Your Dragon — Isle of Berk (Universal Orlando Resort)
The family friendly thrill coaster Hiccup Wing Gliders in the Isle of Berk land
The family friendly thrill coaster Hiccup Wing Gliders in the Isle of Berk land (Universal Orlando Resort)
One of the dragons on the Isle of Berk
One of the dragons on the Isle of Berk (Universal Orlando Resort)
Guests can meet and greet Mario, Luigi, Toad and Princess Peach in Super Nintendo World
Guests can meet and greet Mario, Luigi, Toad and Princess Peach in Super Nintendo World (Universal Orlando Resort)
A children's suite at Helios Grand Hotel
A children's suite at Helios Grand Hotel (Universal Orlando Resort)

Dark Universe is an "ominous world" where "stories of unearthly legends like Dracula, The Wolf Man, Frankenstein's Monster, the Bride of Frankenstein and more come to life".

Recommended

Guests can busy themselves here by "journeying deep into the catacombs of Frankenstein Manor"; ride the family coaster Curse of the Werewolf; and become "fashionably monstrous with elaborate face paint and temporary tattoos in Darkmoor Monster Makeup Experience".

At the edge of Epic Universe is Universal Helios Grand Hotel, which offers rooms that overlook the park.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in