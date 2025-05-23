Inside Epic Universe: Photos unveil Universal’s $6 billion Florida park as it finally opens to the public
At the center of Epic Universe is Celestial Park. From here, guests access The Wizarding World of Harry Potter — Ministry of Magic, Super Nintendo World, How to Train Your Dragon — Isle of Berk, and Dark Universe
Universal Orlando Resort's $6 billion Epic Universe park is finally open after six years of construction, with newly released photos unveiling the five lands that guests can explore.
At the heart of the 750-acre Epic Universe is Celestial Park. From here, guests access The Wizarding World of Harry Potter — Ministry of Magic; Super Nintendo World; How to Train Your Dragon — Isle of Berk; and Dark Universe.
Celestial Park is home to restaurants, shops, rolling gardens, waterways and pathways, with Universal claiming in a statement that it "puts the 'park' back in 'theme park'".
There are also three attractions to enjoy — Stardust Racers, a dual-track coaster; Constellation Carousel, a carousel that moves in sync with music; and Astronomica, an interactive wet play area that doubles as a giant compass.
The Harry Potter land is set in 1920s wizarding Paris from Warner Bros. Pictures' Fantastic Beasts films and the British Ministry of Magic from the Harry Potter film series.
Universal points out that visitors can "cast dazzling spells throughout the magical streets of wizarding Paris using interactive wands," encounter fantastic beasts at a traveling circus, tuck into a butterbeer crepe at Café L'Air De La Sirène, and explore the "iconic" Ministry of Magic.
In Super Nintendo World, featuring Super Mario Land and Donkey Kong Country, guests can careen through the jungle on a ride inspired by the Donkey Kong video games; eat dishes crafted by Chef Toad in Toadstool Café; and meet and greet Mario, Luigi, Toad and Princess Peach.
They can also use a Power-Up Band to collect digital coins by punching various blocks.
On the Isle of Berk there's a family friendly thrill coaster, Hiccup Wing Gliders, and guests can practise aerobatic maneuvers on dragon-riding trainers.
Dark Universe is an "ominous world" where "stories of unearthly legends like Dracula, The Wolf Man, Frankenstein's Monster, the Bride of Frankenstein and more come to life".
Guests can busy themselves here by "journeying deep into the catacombs of Frankenstein Manor"; ride the family coaster Curse of the Werewolf; and become "fashionably monstrous with elaborate face paint and temporary tattoos in Darkmoor Monster Makeup Experience".
At the edge of Epic Universe is Universal Helios Grand Hotel, which offers rooms that overlook the park.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments