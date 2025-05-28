Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It cost a staggering $6 billion to build, but for some, Universal Orlando Resort's newly opened Epic Universe park needs even more spent on it.

One of the major early criticisms is that there isn't enough shade to shield park-goers from the Florida sunshine.

Several online reviewers have complained about being unable to escape the sun, with Tripadvisor user "Lexie C" giving the park just two stars and remarking that during her visit it was "extremely hot" and the seats were "scalding".

She writes: "Universal – you need some umbrellas to shade the seats."

Another Tripadvisor reviewer, Jeff, from the UK, complained that he'd waited 90 minutes for security to open and to get into Super Nintendo World in stifling heat.

open image in gallery One Epic Universe reviewer said that the width of the walkways 'does not help with the Florida sun and shading' ( Universal Orlando Resort )

He writes: "No shade, no fans, no misters. Fairly disgusting."

Another reviewer, this time on a Reddit thread about Epic Universe, reveals that the sheer width of the walkways "does not help with the Florida sun and shading".

And relief from the heat isn't always offered by the rides.

Jeff explains, for example, that Yoshi's Adventure is largely outside and is slow-moving, so there's no respite. As a result, he gave the ride just three out of 10.

Other reviewers feel that Epic Universe doesn't offer enough to justify the $139 entrance fee.

Reddit user "Alexman420" says the park was "great" overall, but that Celestial Park "felt boring and bland". It feels "like a city walk instead of a theme park", he writes.

Another contributor to the discussion expresses a "concern that there isn't enough stuff to do", with user "comped" agreeing. They mention having a degree in theme park management, before arguing that Epic Universe is "underbuilt" and doesn't "have enough for a major park in this day and age".

open image in gallery One visitor describes Celestial Park, above, as 'boring and bland' ( Orlando Universal Resort )

Another reviewer points out that coaster Stardust Racers "overlooks a flattened expansion plot" and hopes that Universal builds more rides in the next five to six years.

"I like it, but it's a bit empty in my opinion," agrees another contributor.

Another protest is that there aren't enough rides with zero height restrictions, while others grumble that what's there already is underwhelming.

One Tripadvisor user complains that Mario Kart is a "major fail" – that you "just sit there and push a couple of buttons". Another visitor took to the internet to claim that the Curse of the Werewolf ride felt "like an afterthought". And Yoshi's Adventure comes under yet more fire for being simply "boring".

Epic Universe has been touted as a "Disney killer" by some, but several don't agree, with one Redditor saying that "Universal just doesn't seem to be in the same league as Disney".

Plenty of visitors, however, have hailed Epic Universe as something special, with one Tripadvisor user proclaiming it to be "epic", another declaring it "phenomenal" and another revealing that they've been twice already and are planning a third visit.

The Independent has approached Universal for comment.