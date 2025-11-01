Two United Airlines planes collide on New York’s LaGuardia tarmac following day of ground stops and wind alerts
LaGuardia is one of several airports in the country facing delays due to staffing shortages amid the government shutdown
Two United Airlines planes collided on Friday evening at New York City’s LaGuardia Airport as travelers throughout the country face ongoing delays due to staffing shortages.
A plane arriving from Chicago was pulling into its gate when it “made contact” with the tail of a stationary plane, which was preparing to depart for Houston, a United Airlines spokesperson told The Independent. No injuries were reported.
Both flights returned to the gate, and the passengers deplaned normally, the spokesperson added. The airline is now working with the passengers to get them to their destinations.
An unnamed passenger told the New York Post they felt a “bump” when the collision happened.
“We all felt a bump during taxi to the runway but didn’t know it was another plane until the captain said it was,” the passenger said.
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey directed The Independent to United Airlines when contacted for comment.
LaGuardia was one of several airports suffering delays from staffing shortages on Friday, as many FAA and TSA employees go unpaid amid the government shutdown. More than 570 LaGuardia flights have been delayed so far on Friday, and more than 130 have been cancelled, according to FlightAware.
LaGuardia, John F. Kennedy International Airport and Newark International Airport were all under ground delays on Friday due to staffing shortages and high winds in the area, according to New York City Emergency Management. JFK Airport was also under a ground stop for several hours on Friday afternoon.
New York airports have been especially impacted by air traffic controller staffing shortages, the FAA said in a statement on Friday night.
“Currently, half of our Core 30 facilities are experiencing staffing shortages, and nearly 80 percent of air traffic controllers are absent at New York–area facilities,” the statement said.
“After 31 days without pay, air traffic controllers are under immense stress and fatigue,” the statement continued. “The shutdown must end so that these controllers receive the pay they’ve earned and travelers can avoid further disruptions and delays.”
More than 5,700 flights nationwide were delayed on Friday, while nearly 500 flights were canceled, according to FlightAware.
