Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two United Airlines planes collided on Friday evening at New York City’s LaGuardia Airport as travelers throughout the country face ongoing delays due to staffing shortages.

A plane arriving from Chicago was pulling into its gate when it “made contact” with the tail of a stationary plane, which was preparing to depart for Houston, a United Airlines spokesperson told The Independent. No injuries were reported.

Both flights returned to the gate, and the passengers deplaned normally, the spokesperson added. The airline is now working with the passengers to get them to their destinations.

An unnamed passenger told the New York Post they felt a “bump” when the collision happened.

“We all felt a bump during taxi to the runway but didn’t know it was another plane until the captain said it was,” the passenger said.

United Airlines planes pictured at Newark International Airport. Two United flights collided at LaGuardia Airport in New York City on Friday ( Getty Images )

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey directed The Independent to United Airlines when contacted for comment.

LaGuardia was one of several airports suffering delays from staffing shortages on Friday, as many FAA and TSA employees go unpaid amid the government shutdown. More than 570 LaGuardia flights have been delayed so far on Friday, and more than 130 have been cancelled, according to FlightAware.

LaGuardia, John F. Kennedy International Airport and Newark International Airport were all under ground delays on Friday due to staffing shortages and high winds in the area, according to New York City Emergency Management. JFK Airport was also under a ground stop for several hours on Friday afternoon.

New York airports have been especially impacted by air traffic controller staffing shortages, the FAA said in a statement on Friday night.

“Currently, half of our Core 30 facilities are experiencing staffing shortages, and nearly 80 percent of air traffic controllers are absent at New York–area facilities,” the statement said.

“After 31 days without pay, air traffic controllers are under immense stress and fatigue,” the statement continued. “The shutdown must end so that these controllers receive the pay they’ve earned and travelers can avoid further disruptions and delays.”

More than 5,700 flights nationwide were delayed on Friday, while nearly 500 flights were canceled, according to FlightAware.