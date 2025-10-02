Plane damaged after Delta flights collide at New York airport
One person was taken to hospital after the collision of two Endeavor planes at the New York airport
Two Delta Air Lines planes have collided on a taxiway at LaGuardia Airport in New York on Wednesday night.
A “low-speed collision” took place between one plane arriving from Charlotte, North Carolina, and another that was scheduled to depart for Roanoke in Virginia.
The crash between Endeavor Air Flight 5047 and Endeavor Flight 5155 - Endeavour is a subsidiary of Delta - took place just before 10 pm Eastern Time, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said in a statement, according to CBS News.
One flight attendant injured her knee in the collision and was later taken to the hospital after being treated by medics at the scene, according to the Port Authority.
The pilot of 5047 radioed the ground controller in audio, which was recorded by the website LiveATC.net, according to CNN. “We have two CRJs on (taxiway) M that collided. Their right wing clipped our nose and the cockpit wind screens.”
“Delta will work with all relevant authorities to review what occurred, as the safety of our customers and people comes before all else. We apologize to our customers for the experience,” Delta said.
There were 32 people on board Flight 5155, including 28 passengers and four crewmembers, while Flight 5047 contained 61 people, including 57 passengers and four crewmembers.
A video published by CBS shows a pilot telling passengers over the intercom that it “seems as though there’s an aircraft that collided with us”.
"There was no impact to airport operations," the Port Authority told other outlets.
Delta Air Lines said in a statement to other outlets: "Delta teams at our New York-LaGuardia hub are working to ensure our customers are taken care of after two Delta Connection aircraft operated by Endeavor Air were involved in a low-speed collision during taxi.
The Independent has contacted Delta Air Lines, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, and the Federal Aviation Administration for comment.
