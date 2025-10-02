Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Delta jets have 'low-speed collision' on the ground at New York's LaGuardia, injuring 1

Officials say two Delta Air Lines regional jets collided on the taxiway at LaGuardia Airport in New York, injuring at least one person

Via AP news wire
Thursday 02 October 2025 00:46 EDT
Planes Runway Collision
Planes Runway Collision (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Two Delta Air Lines regional jets collided Wednesday night while on the taxiway at LaGuardia Airport in New York, injuring at least one person in what the airline described as a “low-speed collision.”

The wing of an aircraft getting ready to take off to Roanoke, Virginia, hit the fuselage of an aircraft arriving from Charlotte, North Carolina, according to a statement from Delta.

A flight attendant had non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital, according a statement from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. There were no reports of passengers injured, the airline said.

The rest of the airport's operations were not expected to be impacted, according to Delta.

“Delta will work with all relevant authorities to review what occurred as safety of our customers and people comes before all else,” the statement from Delta said. "We apologize to our customers for the experience.”

The Delta Connection aircraft involved in the collision are operated by Endeavor Air.

