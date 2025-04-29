Donald Trump breaks silence on death of Virginia Giuffre
The prominent accuser of Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide in Australia
President Donald Trump has spoken out about the death of Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre.
Giuffre died by suicide in Western Australia on Friday.
The 41-year-old was an outspoken accuser of Epstein and his former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, both convicted sex offenders.
Trump spoke to reporters at an airport in New Jersey, saying Giuffre’s death was “a very sad situation”.
“That whole situation is very sad – her and others,” he said.
“Certainly, that’s a horrible thing.”
Giuffre was born in the United States but has lived in Australia for years.
She became an advocate for sex trafficking survivors after emerging as a central figure in Epstein’s downfall.
She came forward publicly after the initial investigation ended in an 18-month Florida jail term for the financier, who made a secret deal and was released in 2009.
In subsequent civil lawsuits, Giuffre said she was a spa attendant as a teen at Mar-a-Lago – Trump’s Palm Beach club – when she was approached in 2000 by Maxwell.
She was hired as a masseuse for Epstein and was flown around the world for meetings with men at Epstein’s behest while she was 17 and 18.
Giuffre also sued Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, for allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was 17.
The duke denied the allegations, saying he had never met Giuffre. He paid millions to settle the suit with her.
Giuffre’s family said in a statement that she was a “fierce warrior in the fight against sexual abuse” but the “toll of abuse … became unbearable”.
“She lost her life to suicide, after being a lifelong victim of sexual abuse and sex trafficking,” they said.
“She was the light that lifted so many survivors. Despite all the adversity she faced in her life, she shone so bright. She will be missed beyond measure.”
She is survived by her three children, whom the statement described as the “light of her life.”
On Monday, a Western Australia Police spokeswoman confirmed Giuffre’s death was still under investigation by detectives, but did not appear to be suspicious.
Perth Coroner’s office said Giuffre’s death had been reported to the coroner, who would investigate the circumstances.
She had recently separated from her husband, Robert, and was due to face court over allegations she had breached a family violence order.
In March she also made headlines after being taken to hospital following a car crash. She claimed she was in renal failure and had just days to live.
