Police rule out foul play after student found dead in the middle of Delta State University campus
Student Demartravion ‘Trey’ Reed was found dead at the college, which had been due to hold a series of celebrations to mark its centenary
Mississippi officials have ruled out foul play in the death of a Delta State University student found dead in the middle of campus.
University staff discovered the body of 21-year-old Demartravion “Trey” Reed on Monday near the DSU pickleball courts at central campus, prompting the cancellation of centennial celebrations at the 100-year-old institution.
Despite indications that Reed died by suicide, reports circulated on social media claiming he had suffered two broken legs and other injuries that would have made it physically impossible for him to take his own life.
The Bolivar County Coroner's office shut down the rumors in a statement on Monday, saying: “Based on the preliminary examination, we can confirm that the deceased did not suffer any lacerations, contusions, compound fractures, broken bones, or injuries consistent with an assault.”
“At this time, there is no evidence to suggest the individual was physically attacked before his death,” the statement continued.
Campus police reiterated at a press conference Monday that no foul play is suspected in Reed’s death and assured the public that there is no ongoing threat to the campus community.
In an interview with the Mississippi Free Press, Bolivar County Deputy Coroner Murray Roark said he assisted fellow Deputy Coroner Dwayne Proctor in examining Reed’s body. Roark stated that he saw no signs of broken arms or legs.
“I saw no broken limbs,” he said, declining to elaborate further at the time. “I don’t think I should probably discuss this any further than that. My opinion is that it was self-done, and I have reasons for that.”
DSU Chief of Police Michael Peeler said the investigation into Reed’s death is still ongoing and declined to provide further details until a full autopsy report is released. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the case.
DSU closed its campus on Monday following the discovery of Reed’s body. However, DSU President Dr. Dan Ennis echoed other officials’ statements that they do not believe there is any threat to students or the broader community.
“I have spoken to Trey’s family, and expressed our heartbreak,” Ennis said, stressing that DSU is “a safe campus.”
“Delta State University is a beautiful place to be,” he wrote. “It’s unfortunate, this loss that comes heavy to our campus.”
If you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call or text 988, or visit 988lifeline.org to access online chat from the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you’re in the UK, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch. If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.