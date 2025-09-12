Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Mississippi sets execution date for man who killed a college student in 1993

The Mississippi Supreme Court has set an Oct. 15 execution date for the man convicted of kidnapping and killing a college student in 1993

Sophie Bates
Friday 12 September 2025 13:17 EDT
MS-Execution-Date-Set-Charles-Crawford
MS-Execution-Date-Set-Charles-Crawford

The Mississippi Supreme Court on Friday set an Oct. 15 execution date for the man convicted of kidnapping and killing a college student in 1993.

Charles Ray Crawford, 59, has been on death row for more than 30 years.

Crawford was sentenced to death for fatally stabbing 20-year-old community college student Kristy Ray after abducting her from her parents' home in northern Mississippi’s Tippah County. Crawford told officers he had blacked out and did not recall killing her.

Crawford has also been convicted of assaulting a woman by hitting her over the head with a hammer and raping a 17-year-old girl. The two victims were friends and were at the same place during the attacks. In those trials, Crawford also said he experienced blackouts and did not recall committing either the rape or hammer attack.

Crawford's execution comes several months after the execution of Mississippi's longest-serving death row inmate in June.

In announcing the execution date, the court also denied Crawford's third attempt for post-conviction relief.

Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch filed papers last year asking the state Supreme Court to set a date for Crawford’s execution by lethal injection, writing that “he has exhausted all state and federal remedies.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in