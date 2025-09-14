Roblox and Discord sued after teen’s suicide, joining wave of litigation against popular apps

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The mom of a teen boy who died by suicide after being abused while playing Roblox is suing the popular online game for wrongful death.

Rebecca Dallas filed the lawsuit Friday in San Francisco, accusing Roblox and Discord, the messaging app, of “recklessly and deceptively operating their business in a way that led to the sexual exploitation and suicide” of her 15-year-old son, Ethan.

Ethan had been playing Roblox since he was seven, and met someone he thought was a child named Nate, The New York Times first reported.

Nate taught Ethan how to disable parental controls on the game, and their conversations became sexual. Soon after, they began talking on Discord, where Nate threatened to share their discussion if Ethan didn’t send him explicit photographs of himself.

Ethan, who was autistic, began having fits of anger in 2022 that were so intense that his parents moved him into a residential treatment center for a year.

The mom of a teen boy who died by suicide after being abused while playing Roblox is suing the popular online game. ( Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

In December 2023, Ethan texted his mother, saying, “I’m sorry. I feel so bad about myself. I feel like I’m worthless,” and asked if he could tell her something that had been bothering him.

He then told her about his interactions with Nate on Roblox. Four months later, in April 2024, he died by suicide, according to the lawsuit and report.

Authorities later told Dallas that Nate was likely Timothy O’Connor, 37, who has been arrested on separate charges of possessing child pornography and transmitting harmful material to minors.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Dallas told The Times, adding that she thought Roblox “was a children’s game.”

The lawsuit, filed Friday, accuses Roblox and Discord of wrongful death, fraudulent concealment and misrepresentations, negligent misrepresentation, and strict liability.

The suit argues that if the popular online platforms had taken extra measures to screen users, or implement age and identity verification or other safety measures, “Ethan would have never interacted with this predator, never suffered the harm that he did, and never died by suicide.”

Anapol Weiss, which filed Dallas’ suit, said this is the ninth lawsuit it has filed in connection with accusations that children were groomed, exploited, or assaulted as a result of using Roblox or related platforms.

In August, Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill filed a lawsuit against Roblox, claiming the popular site has created an environment where sexual predators “thrive, unite, hunt and victimize kids.”

“Due to Roblox’s lack of safety protocols, it endangers the safety of the children of Louisiana,” Murrill said. “Roblox is overrun with harmful content and child predators because it prioritizes user growth, revenue, and profits over child safety."

Dallas seeks a jury trial and compensatory damages.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans in confidence on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call the National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.