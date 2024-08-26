Travis Kelce’s dad claims he’s banned from X for life but he doesn’t know why

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Travis Kelce’s dad has said he is banned from X for life — but can’t say for sure why.

In a string of Facebook posts, Ed Kelce revealed his ban from Elon Musk’s platform on Sunday while sharing a report claiming arms dealers inYemen are selling weapons on X.

“Arms dealers are free to peddle their wares on X,” wrote the father of the Kansas City Chiefs star tight end, “but I’m banned for life and they won’t say why, just a generic ‘Terms Of Service’ violation.”

He followed this up with another scathing post, laying out his side of the story to his fans and followers.

He shared an article from the New York Post about his claim to have been “banned for life,” which described him as “criticizing” the platform.

“Let me try and clear something up here,” wrote Papa Kelce.

He explained he is “rarely on” Facebook or Instagram, but receives Google alerts about articles mentioning his sons, Travis and retired Eagles center Jason, and “remotely” posts them to his pages for friends and family to see.

“I posted the thing about arms dealers active on X because frankly, I was pissed at Elon’s trolls,” he clarified, adding that he only followed sports reporters to get updates on football games.

“I was active on X/Twitter from September to February, reading others’ posts. Apparently the X Twits believe I posted something contrary to their rules in May or June 2023.”

Kelce denied posting anything of the kind, suggesting he was hacked as “the platform isn’t all that secure.”

With one final jab, he said “my comments when I started this conversation were merely to highlight the hypocrisy of these social media turds.”

In a Facebook post, Ed Kelce claimed he is banned from X, calling the platform’s officials ‘X Twits’ ( Ed Kelce/Facebook )

The Kelce clan is gearing up for the 2024 football season, with the Chiefs set to start their latest title defense as Super Bowl champions on September 5 against the Baltimore Ravens.

But, Travis Kelce has been able to finally spend some quality time with Taylor Swift, with the star couple enjoying time together in Rhode Island on Saturday, and staying at the Tortured Poets Department singer’s beachside mansion in Watch Hill.

This marks the first time they have been spotted together since mid-July, when the three-time Super Bowl winner attended his 13th and 14th Eras Tour gigs in Germany.

Swift is getting some well-deserved me time after wrapping up the European leg of her tour last week, with the next show scheduled to take place in Toronto on November 14.