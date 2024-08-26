Support truly

Taylor Swift is taking a well-deserved break from her Eras Tour at her beachside mansion in Rhode Island, and she’s brought some famous faces with her.

The Grammy-winning singer, 34, closed out the European leg of her record-breaking Eras Tour on August 20 with a string of concerts at Wembley Stadium in London. Now, Swift is ringing in the start of her two-month break from tour by spending some quality time with friends.

The “Anti-Hero” singer and her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce, reunited on Saturday, August 24 at Swift’s home in Watch Hill, according to photos obtained by TMZ. It marked the first time the couple, who have been dating since summer 2023, was seen together since Kelce attended her Eras Tour show in Germany last month.

Both Swift and Kelce have been navigating their busy schedules, as Kelce recently returned to Kansas City, Missouri, to train with his football team ahead of the NFL season. Meanwhile, Swift will resume her Eras Tour in October in North America.

Swift’s close pals Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds also arrived at the pop star’s beach house on Saturday. Lively and Reynolds, who have been married since 2012, were photographed kissing in Rhode Island, just one day before the It Ends with Us star’s 37th birthday. Lively has recently become the subject of much criticism for the “tone-deaf” approach to the It Ends with Us press tour, considering that it is an adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s book about domestic violence and abuse.

In fact, several other A-listers seem to be spending their weekend getaway at Swift’s Rhode Island mansion. Bradley Cooper was reportedly joined by his six-year-old daughter, Lea, according to the Daily Mail. It’s likely the actor has grown close to Swift since he began dating the “Shake It Off” singer’s friend, supermodel Gigi Hadid, in October 2023. He was previously spotted with Hadid at one of Swift’s Eras Tour concerts in France last May, and the couple reportedly went on a joint vacation with Swift and Kelce in April.

Kelce’s teammate Patrick Mahomes, his wife Brittany Mahomes, and their three-year-old daughter Sterling were spotted at Swift’s Rhode Island beach home as well, People reported. The sighting comes after Brittany, 28, received backlash for liking an Instagram post from former US president Donald Trump. It didn’t take long for some fans to even question how the “like” could negatively impact her friendship with Swift, who has publicly condemned Trump.

However, the wife of the Chiefs quarterback responded to critics on August 23 with a post shared to her Instagram Story, which read: “I mean honestly, to be a hater as an adult you have to have some deep-rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood. There’s no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well.”

Also in attendance at Swift’s Rhode Island home were Kelce’s older brother and his sister-in-law, Jason and Kylie Kelce.

In 2013, Swift purchased the $17m beachside home, nicknamed “Holiday House,” in Watch Hill – an affluent coastal neighborhood in the southwestern town of Westerly, Rhode Island. The mansion quickly became famous for being the site of Swift’s annual Fourth of July parties.

The house sits on five acres with 11,000 square feet, boasting eight bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, and its own private beach. The Colonial-style mansion also features a swimming pool overlooking the ocean. Swift once gushed over her beach house – and the socialite who once lived there, Rebekah Harkness – in the track “The Last Great American Dynasty” off her 2020 album, Folklore.