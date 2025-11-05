Toyota recalls over a million US vehicles over rear camera flaw
The extensive recall encompasses specific Toyota and Lexus models from 2022 to 2026
Toyota Motor has announced the recall of 1.02 million vehicles across the United States, citing a critical flaw that could lead to rear-view camera failure and heighten the risk of a collision.
The extensive recall encompasses specific Toyota and Lexus models from 2022 to 2026, such as the Camry, Highlander, RAV4, Prius and various Lexus RX, TX, LS, GX, NX and LX series. Also affected are Subaru Solterra vehicles fitted with a Panoramic View Monitor system, according to the manufacturer.
A software error is identified as the cause, potentially freezing or blanking the camera image when the vehicle is in reverse. This means the vehicles fail to comply with federal rear visibility requirements, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration stated.
Dealers will update the parking assist software.
Automakers have recalled millions of vehicles in recent years over rear camera issues. Over the last month, Ford has recalled 3.3 million vehicles for rear camera issues. Stellantis last year recalled nearly 1.2 million vehicles for rear camera problems.
The cameras are mandatory to help prevent drivers from striking people or objects when backing up.
Last month, Toyota recalled nearly 394,000 U.S. vehicles due to a rear-view camera issue that could reduce drivers' visibility.
