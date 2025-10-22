Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ford is recalling nearly 1.45 million older vehicles in the United States over faulty rear-view cameras and the automaker will extend warranty coverage on millions of other vehicles.

The announcement is the latest in a series of recalls over the issue for the second largest US automaker.

Last month, Ford recalled 1.9 million vehicles worldwide due to faulty rear-view cameras.

The new recall comes after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in January asked Ford about complaints of camera failures, prompting the automaker to investigate.

Recalled vehicles may have cameras that have distorted, intermittent or blank images when in reverse, increasing the risk of a crash.

Earlier this month, Ford recalled about 625,000 vehicles for another rear-view camera issue as well as for a seatbelt issue ( AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File )

The recall covers various 2015 through 2020 model year Explorer, Escape, Mustang, Flex, Fiesta, C-Max, Taurus, Fusion and Lincoln MKT and MKZ vehicles. Dealers will inspect and replace cameras as needed.

In September, NHTSA and Ford agreed on a plan to address the population of all vehicles built between 2015 and 2025 with analog cameras in two categories: some would be recalled and the remainder would be covered by a level customer satisfaction program that includes a 15-year extended warranty on rear cameras.

Ford did not immediately say how many vehicles are covered by the extended warranty but it includes more than two dozen vehicle models including 2015-2020 F-150 trucks.

Ford told NHTSA it is aware of about 12,500 warranty claims tied to camera issues as well as five accidents but no injuries.

In November 2024, Ford agreed to a $165 million civil penalty after a NHTSA investigation found the automaker failed to recall vehicles with defective rear-view cameras in a timely manner.

The automaker has been beset by a wave of recalls this year for a range of defects, including backup-camera failures, faulty low-pressure fuel pumps and problems with the seat-belt system.

Ford is not taking any new charge to account for the latest recall.