Jeep owners issued urgent ‘do not charge’ warning as 320,000 EVs recalled
A high-voltage battery failure could pose a fire risk, drivers are told
Stellantis is recalling 320,065 Jeep Wrangler and Grand Cherokee vehicles in the United States due to a potential high-voltage battery failure posing a fire risk.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) advised owners on Tuesday to park outside and away from structures.
They were also warned to refrain from charging their vehicles until a remedy, currently under development, is obtained.
This follows a separate recall by the Franco-Italian-American automaker in October, involving more than 298,000 US vehicles, over a potential rollaway risk.
In September, more than 90,000 Jeep Grand Cherokees were recalled in the US due to a software error that could potentially lead to “loss of drive power”.
“An unexpected loss of propulsion can cause a vehicle crash without prior warning,” a safety recall report said.
Stellantis is the automotive giant behind Jeep. The company has been expanding its hybrid and electric vehicle lineup across the US market in recent years.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) confirmed owners will be notified, with Stellantis technicians set to inspect and repair affected vehicles.
Further details on the fix and repair timeline are expected in the agency’s official filing.
This follows increased scrutiny from US auto regulators over battery defects, as more electric and hybrid vehicles enter American roads.
