Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Jeep owners issued urgent ‘do not charge’ warning as 320,000 EVs recalled

A high-voltage battery failure could pose a fire risk, drivers are told

Ananya Palyekar
Tuesday 04 November 2025 04:23 EST
Comments
More than 320,000 Jeeps are being recalled over a fire risk
More than 320,000 Jeeps are being recalled over a fire risk (AP)

Stellantis is recalling 320,065 Jeep Wrangler and Grand Cherokee vehicles in the United States due to a potential high-voltage battery failure posing a fire risk.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) advised owners on Tuesday to park outside and away from structures.

They were also warned to refrain from charging their vehicles until a remedy, currently under development, is obtained.

This follows a separate recall by the Franco-Italian-American automaker in October, involving more than 298,000 US vehicles, over a potential rollaway risk.

In September, more than 90,000 Jeep Grand Cherokees were recalled in the US due to a software error that could potentially lead to “loss of drive power”.

“An unexpected loss of propulsion can cause a vehicle crash without prior warning,” a safety recall report said.

Stellantis technicians will inspect and repair affected vehicles
Stellantis technicians will inspect and repair affected vehicles

Stellantis is the automotive giant behind Jeep. The company has been expanding its hybrid and electric vehicle lineup across the US market in recent years.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) confirmed owners will be notified, with Stellantis technicians set to inspect and repair affected vehicles.

Further details on the fix and repair timeline are expected in the agency’s official filing.

This follows increased scrutiny from US auto regulators over battery defects, as more electric and hybrid vehicles enter American roads.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in