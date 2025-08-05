Titan sub disaster report latest: OceanGate had ‘critically flawed’ safety practices before Titanic trip
OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush ‘exhibited negligence’ leading up to the accident, investigators say
The U.S. Coast Guard has revealed the results of their investigation into the June 2023 implosion of the OceanGate Titan deep-sea submersible.
The report, released Tuesday, found OceanGate had “critically flawed” safety practices. Investigators noted “glaring disparities between their written safety protocols and their actual practices." The company also had a “toxic working culture,” which included firing staff who raised safety concerns, the report says.
OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, who died in the implosion, “exhibited negligence” that led to the tragic accident, investigators say. The CEO went on to “completely ignore” critical inspections, data and preventative maintenance procedures.
Rush could have faced charges after investigators say they "identified evidence of a potential criminal offense.”
The report confirmed the cause of the submarine’s implosion was a “loss of structural integrity.” This led to the “instantaneous” death of all five people on board.
The other four passengers killed in the implosion included businessman Shahzada Dawood, 48; his son, Suleman Dawood, 19; businessman Hamish Harding, 58; and explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet, 77.
Breaking: U.S. Coast Guard releases report on OceanGate Titan submersible
The U.S. Coast Guard has published the results of their investigation into the June 2023 implosion of the OceanGate Titan deep-sea submersible.
Investigators found evidence of negligence and a toxic work culture, the report says.
Isabel Keane has the full story:
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments