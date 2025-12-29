Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Residents of a Texas town have reacted with shock after four people were found dead inside their home by police on Christmas Eve.

“We had our garage open, we [had] people in the yard celebrating, we’re laughing, we’re eating, we’re having a good time, and something like this is happening right down the street," said neighbor Stephanie Turner, who lives in Terrell, north Texas.

According to the Terrell Police Department, officers responded at 5:29 p.m. on Wednesday to a residence to conduct a welfare check and found four people who were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were unable to provide specific information about what led to the incident inside the house, but said at the time they believed it to be isolated, with no further threat to the public.

Turner told NBC DFW that her son and other family members were playing outside their home when police first arrived.

open image in gallery Four found dead in home on Christmas Eve by police who were carrying out a welfare check ( NBCDFW )

“They weren’t sure what it was, but we just knew that it wasn’t right," she said, adding that she and others in the neighborhood were in shock at the horrific incident. “This is a really good neighborhood. People love on each other here and all that good stuff," she said.

Kathern Limmer was preparing food when she looked out her window and also saw “police cars everywhere.” She and her husband found out further details the day after.

“This was the day before Christmas, and their family had Christmas without them," she said. “How could you go and come outside every day and look at the house and know what happened?” added Johnny Limmer. "Kind of mind-boggling, really.... [I] can’t grasp it.”

The Independent has contacted the Terrell Police Department for any updates and further information on the case.

open image in gallery Police were unable to provide specific information about what led to the incident inside the house but said at the time they believed it to be isolated, with no further threat to the public ( NBCDFW )

Turner said she had been in contact with a family member of the four victims and that they were “trying to find understanding” in the tragedy.

"This is going to separate their family, this is going to tear up their family, you know?” she told NBC. “Because nobody knows why, nobody knows how, or what caused this or what brought this on.

“All they know is they got family members that are gone.”

She added: “Every time they think about celebrating Christmas, or even Christmas Eve... these people are going to go through some trauma.”

Terrell Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 469- 474-2700.