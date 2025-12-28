The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

One person is dead and three others were injured after a group of gunmen opened fire on a Lamborghini SUV in Chicago early Sunday, one of several mass shootings reported across the country during the final weekend of 2025.

Chicago police said the shooting happened around 2:35 a.m. in the 400 block of North LaSalle Drive in the River North neighborhood.

Four men were getting into a green Lamborghini SUV when four suspects approached on foot and began shooting, according to police. A 34-year-old man was shot multiple times and later died at Northwestern Hospital.

Three other men were wounded, including a 36-year-old who was shot in the chest, a 43-year-old shot in the back, and a 35-year-old shot multiple times to the body.

All three injured men were taken to Northwestern Hospital, where they are being treated for their injuries. Details of their conditions were not immediately available. What led to the shooting is unclear.

open image in gallery One person is dead and three others injured after a group of gunmen opened fire on a Lamborghini SUV in Chicago December 28, among several mass shootings ove the final weekend of 2025 ( WLS )

The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle and remain at large. Video from the area shows police taping off the scene around a green SUV as investigators collected evidence, WLS reported.

No one is in custody as of Sunday evening, police said. Cook County Crime Stoppers announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

“This was a brazen and violent act that took one life and left three others fighting for their lives,” said Paul Rutherford, executive director of Cook County Crime Stoppers. “Someone knows who is responsible. Your information, no matter how small it may seem, could be the key to bringing justice to the victims and their families.”

open image in gallery There were more than 400 mass shootings in the US in 2025, including a recent shooting at Brown University that killed two students and injured nine others ( Getty Images )

The shooting in Chicago was among several violent incidents reported nationwide over the weekend after Christmas.

In downtown Fort Lauderdale, Florida, five people were hospitalized after a shooting early Sunday near the 300 block of Southwest 2nd Street, an area with multiple late-night bars. Authorities said the incident appears isolated and that there is no ongoing threat to the public, NBC6 reported. No arrests have been made.

And in downtown Phoenix, a man is fighting for his life and three women were injured after a shooting just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday near 1st and Washington streets, AZFamily reported.

Police said the man suffered life-threatening injuries, while the women are expected to survive. Investigators have not identified any suspects.

Nearing the end of 2025, there have been at least 405 mass shooting incidents nationwide, according to the Gun Violence Archive, down from 503 shootings during the same period in 2024 and continuing a downward trend from 2021 when there were at least 689 mass shootings.

The Gun Violence Archive defines mass shootings as a minimum of four victims shot, either injured or killed, not including any shooter who may also have been killed or injured in the incident.