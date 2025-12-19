The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A former classmate of Claudio Valente, the suspect in the Brown University mass shooting, described him as being “socially awkward” and “complained about moving to the United States.”

Scott Watson, who earned his PhD in physics from the Ivy League university in 2005, said that he took classes and became close with Valente, who police said died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in New Hampshire on Thursday.

“During his time at Brown, I was essentially his only friend,” Watson told The Independent. “He was socially awkward, and so was I, which I think is why we connected.”

A former classmate of Valente’s said he was “socially awkward” and “genuinely impressive.” ( Providence Police Dept )

“He often complained about moving to the United States and about the university,” Watson, a physics professor at Syracuse University, said. “He would say the classes were too easy—honestly, for him they were. He already knew most of the material and was genuinely impressive. I remember him getting irritated about the quality of food on campus, especially the lack of high-quality fish.”

He said that he would go out to dinner with Valente at a Portuguese restaurant in Providence, adding that he “could be kind and gentle” but also “angry.”

Watson added that he recalled Valente making derogatory comments about a fellow classmate from Brazil.

“Claudio would insult and call him his slave,” Watson said. “I had to break up a fight once.”

The mass shooting at Brown University on Saturday left two people dead and nine others injured. Valente is also suspected of killing an MIT professor two days later.