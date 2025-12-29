The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Texas teenager who vanished from her home on Christmas Eve and has been missing ever since could be in “imminent danger,” authorities have warned, following fears she may have been trafficked abroad.

Camila Mendoza Olmos was last seen just before 7 a.m. Wednesday outside her home, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say she appeared to be heading out for what her family believed was just a routine walk.

"Camila’s mother stated that Camila normally goes for a morning walk; however, she became concerned when Camila did not return within a reasonable period of time," the sheriff's office said.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said detectives have not ruled out any scenario in the teen’s sudden disappearance, including kidnapping or human trafficking.

"We definitely don't want to miss anything," Salazar told ABC News. "The ground search is somewhat limited to a couple of square miles. We're also not ruling out that this case may take us outside the borders of the continental United States."

open image in gallery Camila Mendoza Olmos was last seen just before 7 a.m. Wednesday outside her home, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say she appeared to be heading out for what her family believed was just a routine walk ( Bexar County Sheriff's Office )

He also confirmed that Mendoza Olmos was not arrested by ICE agents, stating that she is a U.S. citizen, and that the Department of Homeland Security was monitoring border crossings for signs of her.

The Independent has contacted the Bexar County Sheriff for further information.

While the teenager had reportedly gone through a recent break up, authorities said it was mutual and they do not believe any “nefarious” circumstances were involved, adding that those close to the teenager were cooperating.

Surveillance video showed Mendoza Olmos wearing baby blue pajama shorts, a black hoodie and white shoes as she rummaged through her car before the footage cut off, officials said.

Her vehicle was left at the home, and investigators believe she walked away carrying only her car keys and possibly her driver’s license.

Salazar said that the fact Mendoza Olmos had left her belongings at home before disappearing was “highly unusual,” adding that she left an active lifestyle. "That's why we're working basically around the clock on this case," he said.

open image in gallery Surveillance video showed Mendoza Olmos wearing baby blue pajama shorts, a black hoodie and white shoes as she rummaged through her car before the footage cut off, officials said. Authorties believe she could be in ‘imminent danger’ ( Bexar County Sheriff's Office )

The morning she disappeared, the teenager had been sleeping in the same bed as her mother, Rosario Olmos. She told KENS5 that she felt her daughter get up but stayed in bed for about 90 minutes before checking on her.

Her mother later searched the neighborhood, believing she would spot her daughter on her usual route, but she was nowhere to be found. After contacting the teenager’s current boyfriend and father, both of whom said they had not seen or heard from her, she filed a missing persons report.

Family and friends spent Christmas Day searching areas near the home but found no sign of her. “I only ask God to please bring her back home,” her mother told KENS5. “Bring her back to me.”

Anyone who may have seen or heard from Camila Mendoza Olmos is asked to contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000.

In 2025 there have been more than 170 cases in which U.S. citizens have been detained by federal agents at raids and protests, according to ProPublica. The Independent has contacted ICE for comment.

Since returning to office in January, Donald Trump and his administration have pushed aggressive anti-immigration policies. The president’s immigration czar Stephen Miller has previously been reported to have pushed ICE agents to make up to 3,000 arrests per day. As a result, the number of people without a criminal record being arrested by federal agents and held in detention has jumped 800 percent since January.

According to both public and internal ICE data and data from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency, as of September 2025 there were 59,207 immigrants in ICE custody. June marked the first time that U.S. detention centers held over 50,000 immigrants at once.