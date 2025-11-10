Texas dam compromised as officials plead for residents to evacuate before failure

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Officials in southeast Texas are urging evacuated residents to stay away from their homes after an eight-inch hole was discovered in a major dam.

Those living south of the Carter Lake dam in Camden, around 70 miles north of Houston, were first notified to leave their homes on Saturday night following concerns that the dam had been compromised. Authorities said a resident in the area had reported “rushing water leaking from the dam”.

Emergency crews went door to door, warning residents to evacuate after a hole was discovered in a nearby embankment. Now, residents are being urged to stay away for a further three days, with emergency shelters established to house those displaced.

open image in gallery Emergency shelters have been opened after residents were evacuated ( Travis England/U.S. Army )

In a statement, Polk County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) said the dam’s owners have now employed engineers who are working to pump water out of the lake to assess the damage.

“The goal is to reduce the lake's water level about another 2 ft. from where it is currently to give the dam's property owners a better view of the extent of the damage,” it wrote. “Pumping crews will be monitoring the pumps overnight, and Emergency response partners will be monitoring the area of concern throughout the night.

“The dam's property owners hope to begin conversations with an engineering firm tomorrow. The County estimates that it may take up to 3 days to know the extent of the damage and receive assurance from the engineer that the dam is stable and it's safe for residents to return home.

“Persons residing in the evacuation area are encouraged to avoid the area until further notice.”

open image in gallery This map released by the Polk County Emergency Management shows the potential impact of flooding in the area ( Polk County Emergency Management )

Officials told local media that there are believed to be around 20-30 houses in the impacted area. The flash flood warning will remain in place in the area until 6:00 pm local time on Monday.

So far, there have been no reports of flooding, with a “steady” trickle of water coming from the dam since Saturday, officials have said.

A shelter has been set up in a local gym in Livingston.